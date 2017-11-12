‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For 2 Weeks: Steffy & Billy’s Horrible Secret, Wyatt & Katie’s Hot Hookup

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the next two weeks reveal Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will feel guilty after a hot hookup. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will admit to Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck) that she has feelings for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Wyatt Fuller (Darin Brooks) try to spice up their sex life. It looks like an exciting few weeks ahead on the Bold and the Beautiful.

According to Soap Central, Liam will continue to try to make amends with his distraught wife. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam knows he messed up, but he wants to make it right. Steffy will fire back at Liam that he hurt her when he kissed Sally. She will storm out of the house, leaving Liam to mull over their argument.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will head over to the Forrester guesthouse. Steffy will think that she just needs time alone to think. Instead of thinking about her argument with Liam, she reaches out to Bill, hoping he’d have some advice for her. Bill offers to come over to chat with her. As he listens to Steffy rant about Liam and Sally, something comes over Bill, and he makes a move on Steffy. And, to his surprise, she doesn’t push him away. One thing leads to another and Bill makes love to Steffy.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy questions Liam about his loyalty to her and their marriage. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/JgjyIEjGbk pic.twitter.com/CVBrpcz6Rx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 9, 2017

Liam will continue to think about his argument with Steffy. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam concludes that he didn’t handle things well with Steffy. Liam wants to take responsibility for everything and prove to his wife that he can be loyal. There’s only one problem, he tries to call his wife, and she won’t answer. Of course, B&B viewers know why she isn’t picking up the phone — she’s busy with her father-in law, Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Coco will offer Sally some advice. She will tell her that things aren’t as bad as she thinks. Coco feels confident that Sally will get a new building soon. Plus, the explosion allowed her to tell Liam how she felt about him. Coco believes that Steffy will leave Liam when she finds out about the kiss. Sally has her doubts that Liam and Steffy would break up over a silly kiss.

Katie and Wyatt try to spice up their sex life with some roleplaying games. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that someone may walk in on them and could expose their relationship.

On Friday, November 17, Steffy and Bill will be full of guilt over having sex. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy will admit that Liam’s kiss with Sally was nothing compared to this.

During the week of November 20, Steffy will beg Bill to keep this secret buried and to reach out to Liam. She wants to make sure no one ever finds about their hot hookup. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will be on edge as she worries that Liam will leave her. Do you think Liam will find out about Bill and Steffy? What will happen between Liam and Sally?

