Big Show Gives Status Update On WWE Return

Big Show recently updated his fans and followers on his return to the WWE. His last appearance was against Braun Strowman in a cage match on the September 4 episode of Raw. Following the conclusion of the match, Strowman attacked Big Show, and rammed him through the cage. Big Show immediately grabbed his hip, and WWE announced that he would have surgery to repair it. Reports stated that Big Show was dealing with hip issues before this match, and this was just a way to write him off for surgery. For the past few weeks, Big Show has been giving his supporters “thank you” videos and status updates.

On one video, Big Show was at the rehabilitation facility on a bike, rehabbing his “metal hip.” He gave a status update that he hope to see the WWE Universe in the ring “soon.” In another video, Big Show explained how he has transitioned into doing a one mile walk, which seems small, but is quite a feat after having hip surgery. He once again thanked his supporters for all the tweets and messages throughout his recovery process. In a recent video, Big Show was in a sauna, getting “swoll” and “sweaty” in preparation for a WWE return.

From the world of social media, Big Show is still keeping busy during his two-month absence from the WWE. Popular burger chain Wahlburgers recently tweeted a thank you to the Big Show for “showing some love” in Orlando.

Big thanks to WWE superstar, Big Show, for showing some love at Wahlburgers Orlando today. ???????????? @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/4Sz5T6plTe — WahlWaterfordLakes (@WahlWaterford) November 11, 2017

For a number of years, Big Show has been used in a variety of ways in the WWE, both as a babyface and a heel. This tossing to and fro, to many, has actually hurt the stability of his character, and he addressed this during his interview on the WWE Network’s Stone Cold Podcast. Big Show did understand how this could be a major criticism of his overall career, but explained how he has always been willing to do what the company had for him to do.

Earlier this year, Big Show announced that we will make his in-ring retirement at the beginning of 2018. However, the announcement has been severely cooled down, and it looks like he may stay a bit longer. It will be interesting to see if the multi-time WWE World Champion and shoo-in Hall of Famer receives a proper sendoff.

