‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope To Return As Steffy And Liam’s Marriage Falls Apart?

The Bold and the Beautiful tease that huge comebacks are in the works. As Steffy and Liam’s marriage is falling apart, one character would make sense to recast — Hope.

Head writer and executive producer Bradley Bell teases that he has some great materials in the works. As he talks about the characters who will take center stage in the next months, hopes are raised that Hope will be one of them. However, Kim Matula does not seem to want to take her shoes again, so the character might return with a new face, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) marriage is on the rocks after Liam confessed that he and Sally (Courtney Hope) shared a kiss while they were trapped under the rubbles of the Spectra building. Steffy could not believe Liam’s unfaithfulness and that he cheated with Sally, who stole from her family, of all people.

While Liam is concerned with Sally, his love for Steffy would weigh more. Liam and Steffy would be back together before we know it, but The Bold and the Beautiful might just shake things up between them again. Hope has been gone for a while, but her return could shatter Liam and Steffy’s relationship for good. CDL said that according to spoilers, an old rivalry could be renewed.

Meanwhile, the trouble between Liam and Steffy will rev up this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy went to the Forrester guesthouse to be alone, but Bill (Don Diamont) will able to track her down. He would offer her comfort and they would share an embrace. Spoilers reveal that as Steffy leans on to Bill, they would end up making love, which they would regret soon after.

Liam will continue to reach out to his wife, but Steffy will have a heavy secret to carry. She will beg Bill to keep their secret as she would reconnect with her husband. Thanksgiving is coming, though, and Steffy would have a hard time focusing on the occasion, and her behavior might cause some suspicions. What would happen when Liam finds out his wife slept with his father? Will Bill take advantage of Steffy’s secret?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]