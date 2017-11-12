NBA Rumors: Cavs ‘Exploring Ways’ To Acquire Greg Monroe, Spurs, Nuggets Also Interested

The Phoenix Suns are actively shopping center Greg Monroe before proceeding to a contract buyout. According to the latest NBA rumors, three title contender teams expressed interest in adding Monroe to their team.

Greg Monroe was caught off-guard when the Milwaukee Bucks traded him and a first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Eric Bledsoe. However, the 27-year-old center remains optimistic and said that he’ll be ready to play whenever the Suns need him.

“I just told them I understand the plan they have in place and how they want to approach the season,” Monroe said. “I told them, ‘If you want me to play I’ll always play. I’ll never be one not to want to play. If not we’ll just work together and find the best option for everyone.’ But I’m more than happy to play here.”

Monroe definitely knows he doesn’t fit well with the Suns. They are currently in the middle of a rebuilding process and have Tyson Chandler and Alex Len on their roster. As of now, the Suns are still hoping to get something in return for the veteran center than letting walk away for nothing.

According to Sam Amico of Amico Hoops, the Cleveland Cavaliers are “exploring ways to obtain” Greg Monroe from the Phoenix Suns. The Cavaliers make a lot of sense for Monroe since he reportedly prefers to join a title contender.

The Cavaliers have struggled in the first 12 games of the 2017-18 NBA season and need to make an improvement to return to the winning path. Greg Monroe could temporarily fill up the hole left by Tristan Thompson, who is currently recovering from injury. The Cavaliers will benefit from Monroe’s dominant inside presence and team-first attitude.

With 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman would need to be more creative to add Monroe to their team. As Amico noted, two other title contender teams are also interested in acquiring the veteran center. These include the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets.

Both teams are finding ways to improve their roster in order to strengthen their chance of challenging the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference supremacy. However, it remains questionable how Monroe will fit on their roster. The Spurs currently have Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge while the Nuggets have Juancho Hernangomez to back up Nikola Jokic.

[Featured Image by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images]