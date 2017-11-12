TLC Cuts Ties With Derick Dillard After Negative Comments About Jazz Jennings

TLC Network has decided to cut ties with Derick Dillard after comments that he keeps making on Twitter. Fans noticed that Jill and Derick Dillard were not on the show much during the last season and it turns out that there is a reason. They went to their Twitter today to share the news with fans.

TLC actually went to their Twitter and didn’t hold back. They explained that Derick Dillard hasn’t been on the show in months and that he won’t be back. They also shared that they do not have any plans to show him in the future on the show Counting On. The main thing they want everyone to know is that the things that Derick Dillard has said on his social network pages is not the way that the network feels.

TLC also wanted everyone to know that they are proud of Jazz Jennings and her story. They let fans know that they will keep showing her story on the network, so it sounds like new episodes of I Am Jazz are coming in the future, which does make a lot of fans happy. Derick has not been shy at all about sharing that he doesn’t agree with the way she lives her life. It sounds like being so honest is going to end up losing him a spot on the show and a pretty big paycheck as well. Derick doesn’t do any other kind of work than the show that isn’t volunteer work, so this could really hurt their family a lot.

Derick is Jill’s husband, but they can still do the show without him. When Josh Duggar was kicked off the show, it went on without him and they still show his wife Anna and their children sometimes. It will probably be the same way where they end up showing Jill and their children sometimes. Fans did notice that they never showed their las son Samuel’s birth at all. The fans wondered why it didn’t air.

