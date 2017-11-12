Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Team Loses All-Pro Tackle To Injury For Game Against Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys rumors reveal some more bad news for the Week 10 game. The Cowboys are already without running back Ezekiel Elliott and now it appears that they will have to play without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith as well. The loss of Smith might be even bigger than trying to play without Elliott, but the Cowboys are going to be in trouble either way.

A report by NBC Sports just revealed the news about Tyron Smith. Due to groin and back injuries, Smith didn’t even travel with the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons on the road. This is Smith’s seventh season with the Cowboys and he has already been named to the NFC Pro Bowl four times. Smith has also been named to the All-Pro First Team twice in those years. This underscores just how big of a deal it is for quarterback Dak Prescott to play Week 10 without him on the line.

The Dallas Cowboys rumors also reveal that the team will be using Chaz Green as the starting left tackle this weekend. While Green is certainly considered a good offensive lineman, he is a step down from what Tyron Smith has been able to do for the franchise. It will also be a difficult adjustment for the team. The team will need to be able to put a lot of points on the board if they want to keep up with a Falcons offense that will be trying to build momentum for the second half.

In the updated NFL standings, the Dallas Cowboys are at 5-3 and second place in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) currently lead the way, but the Cowboys still have two regular-season games left against them. Right now, the Cowboys are the seventh-place team in the NFC, half a game behind the two Wild Card teams. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) and Carolina Panthers (6-3) are both just ahead of them in the standings. Right behind the Cowboys are the Falcons at 4-4.

Game time for the Cowboys vs. Falcons is 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday (November 12), with a lot on the line for both teams. It’s almost a must-win game for the Cowboys and Falcons, as other teams are starting to pull away in the NFC. The Cowboys are already in the difficult position of playing without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has been suspended by the league, so adding the loss of Tyron Smith to the equation makes things much tougher. As it stands, the Atlanta Falcons are now three-and-a-half-point favorites to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

