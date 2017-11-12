It sounds like Wonder Woman has another superpower, because Gal Gadot is refusing to sign on for the Wonder Woman sequel unless they get rid of beleaguered Brett Ratner. Gadot is putting her female empowerment money where he mouth is by saying she wants Ratner booted from every facet of the next Wonder Woman installment. Brett Ratner is currently being accused by several women of sexual harassment and sexual assault, and Gal Gadot wants nothing to do with him.

Brett Ratner is being called out for harassing or assaulting big name actresses, including Gadot’s fellow superhero, actress Olivia Munn, who says that Brett Ratner sexually harassed her and offended against her over the next decade. Brett Ratner went on radio shows to boast about “banging” her.

“She was hanging out on my set of After the Sunset, I banged her a few times … but I forgot her. Because she changed her name … I didn’t know it was the same person. So when she came and auditioned for me for a TV show, I forgot her, she got pissed off and she made up all these stories about me eating shrimp and masturbating in my trailer. And my shortcomings. She talked about my shortcomings. I get it. She’s bitter.”

Ratner later recounted his tale, admitting publicly that he lied about the interaction with Munn.

This isn’t the first time that Gal Gadot has publicly refused to have anything to do with Brett Ratner. Last month, Godot backed out of a dinner where she was supposed to present an award to Ratner. Gal Gadot is taking a strong stand against sexual harassment in Hollywood, and Brett Ratner is the accused man in her path.

Brett Ratner’s production company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, helped to produce Wonder Woman in a deal with Warner Bros. and is currently in place to do the same with the Wonder Woman sequel. There is some big money to be made on the Wonder Woman sequel, but a Warner Bros. insider says Gadot doesn’t want him to get a piece of that pie.

“Brett made a lot of money from the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’ thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now, Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.”

Just this week, Warner Bros. severed ties with Rather over accusations by Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Gal Gadot is betting that Warner Bros. will side with her and not Ratner, especially on a project with a feminist theme.

“She’s [Gal Gadot] tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

Earlier this month, Gal Gadot made a statement on her personal Instagram page to say that bullying and sexual harassment are unacceptable. She also stated that she stands solidly with the courageous women who have come forward and named their accusers.

Last month, Gal Gadot pulled out of a Jewish National Fund dinner at the last minute after the accusations surfaced against Ratner. The organization claimed that the Wonder Woman actress had a scheduling conflict.

Do you support Gal Gadot in her efforts to refuse to sign her Wonder Woman contract unless Brett Ratner is booted? Do you think Warner Bros. will side with Gal Gadot over Brett Ratner?

