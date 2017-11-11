Watch Cavs Vs. Mavericks 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Time, And Odds

Basketball fans will watch the Cavs vs. Mavericks game live streaming online and on television as Cleveland tries to move closer to .500 this season. The team has had its early struggles en route to a 5-7 record, but will take on a team doing even worse. The Dallas Mavericks have won just twice in their first 12 games of the NBA season, but the Mavs feature promising young rookie Dennis Smith, Jr. on the roster, along with longtime star Dirk Nowitzki. Here’s tonight’s game preview with the point spread, points total, TV channels, start time, and Cavs vs. Mavs live streaming online options.

In what may be surprising to NBA fans, Cleveland is nowhere near the top of the Eastern Conference after their first dozen games. The team is banged up with Isaiah Thomas out until midseason and Derrick Rose recently sidelined. As ESPN reported in their preview of tonight’s game, the Cavaliers’ early-season issues have also come on the defensive side of things. The team has lost six of their last eight games, including a road loss to Houston on Thursday, ahead of this next away game at Dallas. The Cavs have given up 112 points or more in their last 10 games, showing their inabilities to stop opponents from putting up points against them. Luckily, they’ll take on a team that has trouble scoring, as the Mavericks are averaging just 99.2 points per game this season.

Dallas is just 2-10 overall so far this season with a 1-5 home record. Most recently, they picked up that second win of the season on the road, with a 113-99 victory over John Wall and the Washington Wizards. Harrison Barnes led the way with 31 points on 11-for-18 shooting, while rookie Dennis Smith, Jr. added 22 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds. So far, Smith has showcased why he’s among the early possible candidates for at least NBA Rookie First team and possibly 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year.

As Odds Shark indicated in their betting preview, the Cleveland Cavaliers are six-point favorites on the road tonight. The Dallas Mavs are +195 to +205 underdogs while the Cavs will be -235 favorites at several sportsbooks. For the over/under, bettors are looking at a total of 215.5 points for the consensus, as of this report.

Neither team has done well against the spread over their first 12 games of the season. The Cavs are just 3-8-1 ATS, while Dallas is 3-9 ATS. The Mavs are also 5-7 for the over/under, while the Cavs are 8-4 against the number in their games this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. To watch tonight’s game, fans have a variety of options. In the Cleveland viewing region, television coverage comes through Fox Sports Ohio. In the Dallas region, TV coverage is available on Fox Sports South West (FSSW). Live streaming is available for cable and satellite subscribers in these regions on the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps.

Tonight’s Cavs vs. Mavs game is also live streaming through NBA League Pass. The subscription service is available for a starting price of $17.99 for a season pass. In addition, the game can be purchased individually for $6.99 tonight. More details are available at the NBA League Pass site.

[Featured Image by LM Otero/AP Images]