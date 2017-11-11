Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Vanish From The Spotlight, Is There Trouble In Paradise?

It’s been a few weeks since Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have apparently rekindled their romance, but the refreshed couple has recently stepped out of the spotlight. Last week, the pair were spotted almost every day together in public, while they chose to keep it under wraps in the past few days.

Is there trouble in paradise? Jelena fans need not worry, as a source close to Justin confirmed they are “great and very happy.” People spoke with the insider, who revealed the couple has decided to keep their relationship low-key after the media frenzy that was last week.

Last week, Selena supported her new beau by attending one of the “Sorry” singers hockey games. The “Wolves” singer noticeably wore one of Justin’s New Jersey Devils jerseys on her way out of the arena. Earlier in the day, the couple was spotted riding bikes together on the streets of Los Angeles.

The happy couple was spotted going to church together twice in one day this past Monday, once at the Hillsong Church in Los Angeles, and a second time at the Microsoft Theater which was holding a religious event.

Since their church outing, the couple has not been spotted out together again in public. Loyal Jelena fans have been worried, but the Bieber source is adamant the two are still very happy.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber went bike riding together https://t.co/9WAJ2GuHF9 pic.twitter.com/UzeFt3wKXk — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 1, 2017

The insider compared Jelena’s new relationship to Justin’s canceled tour. He noted the singer had to cancel the remainder of his shows to “take care of his mental health,” and that’s similar to how he’s handling the new relationship with Selena. Justin “didn’t like the chaos” that came with his tour, and paralleled it to the recent paparazzi chaos of his new relationship.

The source also added that the lovebirds have not made their relationship official with each other yet, but promised that “it’s getting close.”

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber brunch and attend church together in LA https://t.co/EUzRtMrvUS pic.twitter.com/ipet0JCbqm — billboard (@billboard) November 1, 2017

According to People, Justin is waiting on Selena to give their relationship the go-ahead and is ready to commit. A source told the magazine last week that Justin still needs to get the approval of Selena’s family, which is no easy feat. The singers had a very rocky break-up, and Selena’s family is reportedly very protective of her.

Both singers have noticeably stayed off social media since their romance rekindled, with Justin only posting one photo on Friday. The “Love Yourself” singer shared an image of his pastor, Carl Lentz, and urged his followers to guy buy his friend’s new book.

