‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings Scoop For The Week Of Nov. 13 — Hope Recast News?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the November 13 reveal the casting scoop for the upcoming week. Aaron Spears was upped to contract status recently. Also, Carter will return on November 16. Read below to see the complete comings and goings spoilers for next week.

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez stated that he had fun filming Bold and the Beautiful. He added that if the show needed him for a scene or two, he would gladly return. In addition, the Miami native suggested he share a scene with the former houseguest, Jessica Graf.

Lawrence Saint-Victor, the actor who plays Carter, will return on Thursday, November 16. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a legal issue will be coming up since Saint-Victor will appear Thursday through Monday.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Aaron D. Spears, the actor who plays Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) right-hand man, Justin, was upped to contract status. That must mean Bold and the Beautiful plans to use him more often in the coming months.

Francisco San Martin, the actor who played Mateo, will no longer appear on Bold and the Beautiful. Having being exposed as Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) pawn, Mateo’s time has come to a close. San Martin revealed he is open to returning if the storyline was exciting.

A blind item from Soap Central revealed that a soap opera is busy trying to recast a favorite character that hasn’t been seen in a few years. Bold and the Beautiful viewers suggested that it was Hope, previously played by Kim Matula. With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) marriage in trouble, Hope could offer her former flame a listening ear.

Brad Bell has no plans to recast Zende and Thomas in the coming months. At the moment, he is trying to bring a character from the past to shake up the storylines again. It seems to imply that a Hope recast is in the works.

As for Sheila, just because Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook) told her to buzz off doesn’t mean she will exit the soap. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will be sticking around and will try to drive a wedge between Quinn and Eric again.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]