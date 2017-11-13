Mississippi State Bulldogs: Exclusive Interview With 2018 4-Star QB Jalen Mayden

Jalen Mayden is a name that some college football fans may not have heard of, but it is a name that won’t take long to become very popular. He is a four-star quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class and is currently committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Standing in at 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds, Mayden is the No. 26 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class.

Mississippi State could not be more excited about being able to convince Mayden to commit to them. Outside of the Bulldogs, Mayden had interest from schools like Georgia, Louisville, Stanford, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, and many more. As you can see from his list of interested teams, Mayden has a lot of talent and an incredibly bright future ahead of him.

During his senior season at Sachse High School in Texas, Mayden has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,239 yards, 17 touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has also racked up 546 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Those statistics come from his MaxPreps page.

Needless to say, Mississippi State has found themselves a quarterback for the future. It will be interesting to see how he develops and just how good he is capable of being.

That being said, the Inquisitr had a chance to sit down for an exclusive interview with Mayden.

First up on the list of questions was to find out what made him commit to the Bulldogs in the first place.

“Mississippi State had a great family feeling and school campus. There are a lot of great people and excellent coaches.”

If you haven’t had a chance to watch him play, Mayden was happy to briefly describe his game to give you an idea of what will be heading to Mississippi State.

“I’m a dual-threat, pass-first quarterback who is always looking to get his teammates involved.”

Next up, Mayden opened up about who he is away from the game.

“If I had to describe myself in one word, I would say caring.”

Mayden also has big goals for his career at Mississippi State. He opened up about his team and individual goals that he has set so far.

“Team goals are really what every team wants and that’s to win an SEC championship, win a National Championship, and grow together as a team. Individual goals are to come in and quickly understand the offense. Also, grow as a quarterback at all phases. Mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

Following that, we asked Mayden what his biggest strengths and weaknesses are at this stage of his career.

“Accuracy is definitely my biggest strength and reading defenses. Weaknesses would be just getting the ball out quicker and arm strength.”

If you’re a young quarterback with dreams of playing college football, Mayden has some advice for you.

“Just to work hard and study the game because you need to be the smartest man on the field.”

He also talked about who he would compare his game to and picked a very good former college quarterback.

“I would kind of compare myself to Nick Marshall back when he was at Auburn.”

Mayden then went on to talk about who has helped him get to this point the most.

“Family and my QB coaches Trenton Kirkland and Robert Hall.”

Finally, Mayden gave a shout-out to the Mississippi State fans in closing.

“GO DAWGS we have a bright future!”

We hope that you enjoyed this interview and will follow Jalen Mayden as he prepares to take the next step in his football career.

