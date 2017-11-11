Tesla Hosts Private Model 3 Joyride Event For Investors But When Will Regular Customers Get To Drive

Tesla invited investors to a private event in Brooklyn on Saturday at the company’s Red Hook store and service center, where they were able to drive the company’s new mass-market vehicle, the Model 3.

According to Electrek, this isn’t the first time that Tesla has invited investors to see and experience the Model 3. During the summer, Tesla, along with Goldman Sachs, hosted a private viewing of the new electric car in Manhattan. The viewing was for bondholders after Elon Musk announced that they would be issuing $1.5 billion in debt in order to accelerate production of their new sedan. They also brought the car to Boston in another event that was connected to the bond issuance.

Some good reviews of the Model 3 came out of the events.

“The people we talked to really want this car. They want a cool and reasonably affordable electric car. Many like that it is a big-ticket electronic device made in America,” said one analyst from Morgan Stanley.

The private viewing for investors this weekend may be an effort to do some damage control. The company has had to deal with a lot of bad news related to the Model 3 lately. As the Inquisitr previously reported, there have been reports that the company has manufactured less than 500 units of their new vehicle. Furthermore, the cars that have been produced have been delivered to employees. One of their suppliers has also revealed that the company slashed parts orders for the Model 3 by 40 percent.

Elon Musk also implied that the Model 3 was in “production hell” when he camped out on the roof of the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.

The news probably isn’t comforting to investors who have tied their fortunes to the premium electric car manufacturer. But this private viewing can be seen as a slap in the face for regular customers who are anxiously waiting on their new electric cars.

Tesla Model 3: Are matching color aero wheel covers going to be a thing now? https://t.co/m6L3ybJAlt pic.twitter.com/wKWJIH9UHH — Electrek.Co (@ElectrekCo) November 1, 2017

Despite the bad publicity, analysts who test-drove the car recently gave it high praise. One analyst, Romit Shah, compared Tesla to Apple and the Model 3 to the iPhone. As Barron’s reports, his justification is that Tesla is doing exactly what Apple did when the world was starting to embrace smartphones. They had the best one. Now, Shah says, we’re at a point where consumers are being more drawn to electric vehicles and Tesla has the best one.

Tesla Model 3 volume production delayed 3 months as company posts loss of $619.4 million: https://t.co/4y9Te50JQ9 pic.twitter.com/LgtSGZALPW — Autoblog (@therealautoblog) November 4, 2017

Do you think it’s fair that investors will be able to test drive the Tesla Model 3 instead of customers who have paid to reserve their spot on the waiting list? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Tesla Motors]