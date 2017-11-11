Ohio Substitute Teacher Physically Removed From Classroom Over Allegations She Had Sex With Two Students

An Ohio substitute teacher was arrested and physically removed from a classroom this week, accused of having sexual relations with at least two high school students.

The teacher, Madeline Marx, 23, was taken into police custody at Kettering Fairmont High School Wednesday and transported to a local jail. The arrest took place after school officials were alerted to an inappropriate relationship between Marx and two male students in the 11th grade, according to the Cleveland Metro News.

School administration was alerted there was a possible issue after one student came forward alleging Marx may have been involved with a male student, reports the Dayton Daily News. Local police were immediately called and the full-time resource officer located at the high school also began to investigate the matter.

An affidavit and statement of facts filed with the local municipal court indicates police were told by a 17-year-old male student that Marx gave him oral sex in July, according to the Dayton Daily News. The official documents also note that a 16-year-old male student told police he had sexual intercourse with Marx in September of this year. Neither sexual incident took place on school property but instead appears to have happened in a parking lot.

According to the Dayton Daily News, the affidavit also indicates that Marx confessed to the sexual conduct and to sending a number of nude photos using Snapchat and Instagram.

UPDATE: A police report from @KetteringOhioPD states there were two victims of sexual battery in case of Kettering HS sub Madeline Marx. https://t.co/xvXR934AvJ pic.twitter.com/fHgzOV5cxB — ABC 22/FOX 45 Dayton (@ABC22FOX45) November 9, 2017

The Dayton Daily News obtained Marx’s personnel files from the local school district and learned the teacher had graduated from the University of Dayton in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She was a stellar student earning a 3.58 grade-point average, spent time on the Dean’s List, and graduated from the university cum laude.

Marx worked as a student teacher at a local elementary school from September 2015 to May 2016, prior to her college graduation, the Dayton Daily News reports. In June of 2016, Marx obtained a four-year resident education intervention specialist license, allowing her to teach students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Unfortunately, Marx’s case is not an uncommon one in the local area. According to a Dayton Daily News report, in the past two years alone, five different teachers have lost their jobs due to allegations of misconduct. Four of these involved some sort of sexual impropriety, however, in one instance, a teacher was sent to prison for trying to run a woman down with his car in the parking lot of a Walmart.

