Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo’s Latest Child Charity Story Ends With Boy In Extreme Pain

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently used a tale about a child’s tummy troubles to promote a nonprofit organization. The couple has filmed multiple videos profiling children whose lives have been impacted by the SWAN 4 Kids charity, and their latest story about one of these kids concluded with a description of a boy’s extreme stomach discomfort.

On Thursday, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo used their social media pages to encourage their fans to support SWAN 4 Kids, a nonprofit that was founded by Jeremy’s mother. The program offers music and voice lessons to children with incarcerated parents. In a video shared on Jeremy’s Facebook page, he and Jinger tugged at his followers’ heartstrings by sharing the story of a 5-year-old boy named Jose. According to the couple, he was not attending school because his drug-addicted mother had never bothered to enroll him. He was “living in squalor” with several other siblings who were often left alone for days. Before the authorities stepped in, his older sister did what she could to provide for the family by stealing and begging.

“When Children and Youth finally discovered the children, they were all separated and placed in foster care,” Jinger Duggar says in the video.

The Duggar daughter goes on to say that foster care wasn’t much better for Jose, describing it as “abusive.” The little boy finally began attending school, but he struggled with behavioral problems and learning difficulties.

According to Jeremy, things started to change for Jose when he was enrolled in SWAN 4 Kids at age 9. The youth discovered that he had a talent for singing, and he also began learning how to play the drums and xylophone. Jeremy says that Jose used his new abilities to “serve others,” and he “gained a sense of dignity” for the first time in his life. However, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar go on to share a story about Jose that the little boy might find somewhat embarrassing.

As solemn music plays in the background, Jinger recounts the time that Jose ate something that severely upset his stomach ahead of a SWAN performance at a baseball stadium.

“Jose had eaten something at the stadium that left him doubled over in pain,” the Counting On star says.

However, according to Jeremy, Jose refused to accept his SWAN instructor’s offer to let him sit the performance out. The youngster wanted to perform so badly that he powered through his tummy troubles and joined his fellow performers onstage. A smiling Jeremy says that Jose “sang with all of his heart and strength, only to run back to the bleachers in pain after the performance was over.” This is where Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s story about Jose abruptly comes to an end; the screen briefly cuts to black in their video before the Counting On stars jump into explaining what SWAN 4 Kids hopes to accomplish by providing musical instruction to children with parents in prison.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo say that the organization aims to keep children like Jose from ending up in prison as adults, but this isn’t its only objective. The SWAN 4 Kids website says that the charity also exposes children to “Biblical mentoring and Gospel truths.” However, this purpose isn’t mentioned in videos like the one above.

