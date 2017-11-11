‘The Sims 4’ Update: EA Tucks Hidden Surprises In Latest And Biggest Patch Yet

Electronic Arts recently released the biggest update for The Sims 4 yet, but apart from a few features and stability improvements, Simmers would not find major additions in it despite its huge size.

The update is 2.6 GB, dwarfing the update from early this year that added toddlers to the game, which was deemed the largest and most content that EA has integrated to the game via patch. Despite this, however, the massive The Sims 4 update is mostly about gameplay tweaks and improvements.

Upon combing through The Sims 4 update, the folks over at Sims Community found that it was actually chock full of files for the upcoming console versions of the hit life simulation game.

These include a number of user interface (UI) features exclusive to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions such as joystick and controller controls and modification of the user interface width and height.

The publication also discovered that the update brought in a batch of brand new lessons that are also unique to the console versions of The Sims 4 in addition to some text strings and the main menu that will be used on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

It is believed that this update is for Electronic Arts to be able to streamline and balance the experience on The Sims 4 PC as well as the Xbox One and PS4 as it will allow the company to transfer features from one platform to the other with ease.

More interestingly, it is also being suggested that the studio is starting its efforts to possibly bring the joystick and controller mode in The Sims 4 PC version, which would explain why the update contained such files in the first place.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Sims Community believes that there is a reason this new The Sims 4 update was laden with console game files apart from their preparation for the game’s release to the PS4 and Xbox One next week.

Electronic Arts could be setting up some exciting huge changes for The Sims 4 PC to show that they are keen on improving it despite the imminent arrival of the console ports on November 17.

