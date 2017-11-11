Watch Georgia Vs. Auburn 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

Among the highlights of the NCAA football schedule on Saturday will be the Georgia vs. Auburn game live streaming online and on television. The two teams are both in the Top 25 college football polls, but the Georgia Bulldogs are really controlling their destiny. Ranked No. 1 out of all the teams in the nation, they’ll try to win on the road against No. 10 Auburn. Can the Tigers give the Bulldogs their first loss of the season? Here’s the latest matchup odds, game start time, channel, and how to watch Georgia vs. Auburn live streaming online Saturday.

In a Bleacher Report article just a few days ago, it was mentioned that the Georgia Bulldogs hold the top spot when it comes to the latest College Football Playoff rankings. However, the team’s perfect 9-0 record is identical to that of SEC foe Alabama. Thanks to Georgia’s strength of schedule, they’ve received the nod at the top of the rankings, but any slip-up, such as a loss in today’s game, will surely hurt those chances quite a bit. The usual leaders, quarterback Jake Fromm, and running back Nick Chubb, will be a big part of keeping that perfect record in tact in a hostile environment today.

The Auburn Tigers bring a 7-2 record and a 5-1 conference record to today’s home game. The team still has “an outside shot” at the College Football Playoffs, but it will involve winning today, and then winning out the rest of their schedule. They’d need to capture the SEC title to put their names into the consideration for sure. The team comes in with the momentum of two-straight wins, including last week’s 42-27 defeat of Texas A&M on the road.

It was a multi-faceted attack by the Tigers with three touchdowns thrown by Jarrett Stidham, and two touchdowns on the ground from running backs. Kerryon Johnson led the way for the rushing attack with 145 yards on 29 carries plus a touchdown. As it stands, Auburn is the No. 29 team in the nation in offense as they rank No. 20 in rushing yards (236.7 yards/game) and No. 21 in points per game with about 37 a contest.

However, they’ll have to contend with the No. 3 overall defense in the nation as Georgia trails only Alabama and Michigan in fewest yards allowed to opponents this season. The Bulldogs have the nation’s sixth-best passing defense and the No. 5 rushing defense making it a tough task for Auburn at home.

Today’s point spread is close between the two teams with the visiting Georgia Bulldogs the favorites. According to Odds Shark, they first opened as a one-point favorite, but have moved to 2.5 or three-point favorites at several sportsbooks ahead of the game. On the moneyline, bettors will see sportsbooks offering Georgia anywhere from -145 to -150, while the home team will be +125 to +130 underdogs. The over/under points total currently sits at a consensus of 48 points for the complete game.

The Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on Saturday. CBS and their affiliated channels around the nation will provide the live television coverage. Live streaming may be available through the CBS All-Access subscription service at the website here.

In addition, CBS Sports will present this game live streaming online for free. Fans can watch the matchup by going to the SEC Live page of their website starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

[Featured Image by Michael Chang/Getty Images]