‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings News For The Week Of Nov. 13 — Shocking Exit & 2 Returns!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 13 reveal the casting scoop for the upcoming week. Laur Allen exits Y&R, and Thad Luckinbill returns as J.T. Mal Young teases there are many surprises in store for the viewers as November sweeps continues.

According to SoapHub, Juliet was the one who died last week. Young and the Restless did a huge fake out, and instead of killing off Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) or Zack, Juliet died suddenly in childbirth.

Laur Allen, the actress who played Juliet, confirmed her exit and expressed gratitude for the experience. Allen explained that her role was initially scheduled to last a few days, but turned into a nine-month arc. She hopes the Young and the Restless fans enjoyed her exit storyline, adding she could pop up in flashback scenes in future episodes.

Young and the Restless spoilers teased that someone would die during the week of November 13. The viewers assumed that Zack (Ryan Ashton) would die, but the mysterious death ended up being Juliet.

Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) will be pulling double duty at Days of Our Lives. The Young and the Restless star recently returned to NBC as Susan Banks, but now, inside sources claim she will also return as Kristen DiMera in the coming months. It shouldn’t affect Ashley’s airtime.

Ryan Ashton, the actor who plays Zack, will return this week to continue the sex trafficking storyline. On Friday, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) accused him of using Newman Enterprises to fund the sex ring.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Crystal will return later in the week. She will only briefly return, so it’s possible she will just share a scene with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to say goodbye.

Thad Luckinbill will return as J.T. in December. Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. will return to see his son, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) and to catch up with his ex-wife, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). The casting scoop didn’t reveal if Mackenzie and J.T. are still married. Could he return to win back Victoria?

Check out the latest issue of @soapdigest on sale now! pic.twitter.com/tJSm7R9SOB — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) November 10, 2017

Jess Walton, the actress who plays Jill Atkinson, will return just in time for the Christmas episode. Jill has been away traveling with Colin (Tristan Rogers) but decides to come home to Genoa City after learning about the drama with Brash & Sassy.

There are no signs of CBS settling on an Adam Newman recast just yet. Are you excited about J.T. Helstrom coming back to GC? How will Jill react to the Brash & Sassy drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]