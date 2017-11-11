‘Poldark’ Season 3, Episode 7 Preview: What It’s About And When It Airs On PBS Masterpiece

Poldark Season 3 continues on PBS Masterpiece with the penultimate episode of the season this Sunday. Episode 7 promises to blaze an intense path to the finale. So what will it entail?

PBS has given fans a telling tease of Episode 7 with the installment’s official synopsis having been provided by the network’s press site. Be aware, mild spoilers for Poldark Season 3, Episode 7 are disclosed beyond this point.

Here is the official synopsis.

“Morwenna gives birth and plunges into despair. George triumphs, as the ground collapses under his relationship with Elizabeth. Ross and Demelza bare their souls.”

So it sounds like more mayhem and emotional upheaval are in store for the citizens of Cornwall. Let’s delve a little deeper into what each tease means for the second to last episode of Season 3.

Morwenna

Ever since being forced to break up with Drake (Harry Richardson) and marry the regrettable Rev. Whitworth, Morwenna has been heartbroken. From the sound of the teaser, it does not sound as though her life will improve much in Episode 7.

Adding to her hardship is the episode’s trailer, wherein it appears her despicable husband has set his eyes on her younger sister. Can Morwenna’s life get any worse and can she protect her sister?

George, Elizabeth, and baby Valentine

George (Jack Farthing) was faced with an irrepressible truth in Episode 6 when an ailing Agatha forced him to face facts regarding the paternity of baby Valentine. George was sent reeling by her assertion that Valentine’s biological father is in fact, Ross (Aidan Turner), and he seemed to believe it too.

While George was able to regain his composure to garner his latest political victory, Elizabeth (Heida Reed) immediately noted his thinly veiled turmoil. In the trailer for Episode 7, Elizabeth inquires about George’s distressed disposition. Will he reveal he knows the truth?

Round one million of George vs. Ross

In another highly intriguing tease from the trailer, it appears George and Ross will have a confrontation regarding Elizabeth, and in front of Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson). You can watch the trailer containing the scene via PBS Masterpiece’s official YouTube channel, below.

In the briefly-seen snippet, George proclaims that Elizabeth is not a Poldark, to which Ross replies that her son is. Ross is clearly referring to Geoffrey Charles, whose late father is Ross’ cousin, Francis Poldark.

However, George’s expression reveals that he believes he is referring to her younger son. Will Ross and Demelza realize that George knows the truth, and will George realize they know it too?

According to the synopsis, George will succeed, one can surmise in the professional sense, while his relationship with Elizabeth recedes. Their marriage is not built on love, and George suffering a betrayal of this magnitude could bring them to their breaking point. There is something that could hold George back from taking any drastic action.

If he left Elizabeth, it could stir gossip and theoretically jeopardize his newfound status. Let’s face it, George’s ambition for power will allow him to swallow a great many things.

Ross and Demelza

The synopsis proclaims that Ross and Demelza will “bare their souls.” Will that be a good or bad thing for their marriage? Demelza flirted with Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) in Episode 6 and teased her husband about the Lieutenant’s fondness for her.

As was previously opined on the Inquisitr, Ross’ response to the suggestion could not have been worse and the two eventually had a huge fight near the ocean over several things that have been troubling their marriage. The thing is, neither of them referred to them directly.

Will Episode 7 change that? Stay tuned and find out. Poldark Season 3, Episode 7 will air on PBS Masterpiece, November 12 at 9 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Robert Viglasky/Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE]