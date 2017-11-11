Louis C.K.’s ‘Apology’ For Sexual Misconduct Ripped As Celebrities React To ‘Bad Piece Of Writing’

Louis C.K.’s admission that sexual misconduct allegations against him are true has many people up in arms. The 50-year old comedian and FX star publicly “apologized” after the New York Times published a bombshell report which featured stories from five women accusing him of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them. In his statement, which was also posted by The Times, Louis C.K. admitted, “These stories are true.”

Louis C.K. went on to explain his thought process when he exposed his genitals to the women, revealing that he was able to rationalize it because he “asked” them first. Louis added that it took him a long time to realize that what he did was not ask the women a question but put them in a predicament.

“The power I had over these women is that they admired me,” Louis C.K. revealed. “And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

While the comedian expressed some remorse for his actions, apologizing to FX Network and the cast of his now-on-hold movie I Love You, Daddy, some of Louis C.K.’s Hollywood peers aren’t having it. Reaction to Louis C.K.’s apology was swift, with some people slamming his statement as a “narcissistic” piece of writing that repeatedly drew on the fact that his victims “admired” him.

Late night host Stephen Colbert was one of the first celebrities to denounce the longtime FX star, saying his “apology” leaves a lot to be desired. Riverdale star Molly Ringwald wrote that while she appreciates Louis C.K.’s “apology,” she feels it is “the only piece of bad writing he’s ever produced.” And actress Rose McGowan, who broke the news of the Harvey Weinstein scandal earlier this year, had one of the angriest reactions to Louis C.K.’s statement, saying she hopes criminal justice is served after his admission of illegal acts.

In addition, Netflix posted that due to Louis C.K.’s behavior they would no longer be producing his second stand-up comedy special.

Louis CK’s apology leaves a lot to be desired. For example, I “desire” a time machine so I can go back and tell him not to masturbate in front of those women. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 10, 2017

I appreciate the sentiment, but Louis CK's "apology" is the only piece of bad writing he's ever produced. #LouisCK — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) November 10, 2017

You now what an apology looks like? " I'm incredibly sorry." Mansplaining your wanking ways is not. #LouisCK — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) November 10, 2017

So that Louis CK statement uses the words "admired," "admiration," "power" or "powerful" in reference to him five times and includes the words "sorry" or "apologize" zero times. — Bonnie Stiernberg (@aahrealbonsters) November 10, 2017

so many of my comedian friends have texted me to say:thank God Louis CK is found out–ALL of them are MEN-gender has 0 2 do w morality. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 10, 2017

Based on Louis CK's behavior, we are not making his second stand up special. — Netflix US (@netflix) November 10, 2017

Louis C.K.’s statement reads like it’s been locked in his safe just waiting for the day he’d need it. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 10, 2017

Louis C.K. admitted he committed an ILLEGAL act. There better be some criminal justice following this statement. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 10, 2017

Not everyone felt the need to read Louis C.K.’s statement before commenting. Actress Busy Phillips took to Twitter to give her opinion on Louis C.K.’s ill-received apology.

“I haven’t read the Louis CK statement because I don’t really give a F**K what he has to say about this,” the actress wrote.

Louis C.K.’s longtime Louie and Better Things co-star Pamela Adlon also released a statement about the scandal, saying she is that Louis admitted that the sexual misconduct allegations made against him are true. Adlon said she is “in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K.”

For more on the allegations against Louis C.K. and his reaction to the sexual misconduct stories, see the video below.

