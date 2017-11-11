Omarosa Manigault Banned From Publishing Wedding Photos After Crashing White House For PhotoShoot?

White House officials are rumored to have banned cabinet member Omarosa Manigault from publishing certain photos from her 39-person bridal shower after she reportedly crashed the Oval Office for an unauthorized photo shoot.

Politico reports the former reality TV star and Apprentice show villain escorted members of her party onto the grounds where they “loudly wandered around, looking to snap photos in the Rose Garden and throughout the West Wing.”

Rather Manigault had formal permission for the photoshoot remains unclear, though it’s been reported Manigault, who serves as director of communications for the Office of the Public Liaison, was quickly admonished she could not post any of the snaps online out of security and ethical concerns.

Even before news of the incident became public, Politico adds the Office of Public Liaison was widely viewed by other senior staffers as “one of the most unruly and under-utilized operations in the West Wing.”

Almost from the day she was formally named as a senior level staffer, Manigault has attracted unwanted attention for herself in the office.

Back in August during an appearance on a National Association of Black Journalists panel in New Orleans, she clashed with the moderator and was roundly heckled by audience members for defending Trump.

A few weeks before then, she drew the ire of some by referring to herself as the “Honorable Omarosa Manigault” in a correspondence with Congressional Black Caucus members.

Rumors have also persisted that White House staffers have taken to trying to keep Manigault from attending certain meetings because she can be a distraction.

Through it all, Manigault seems to have managed to keep the support of Trump, whom she first met while starring on the Apprentice back in 2004.

The New York Daily News previously reported those in the know around Washington were once taking bets Manigault might be the next to go in the Trump administration’s revolving door of senior level staffers sent packing during Trump’s first year in office.

Steven Bannon, Reince Preibus, Anthony Scaramucci, Michael Flynn and Sean Spicer have all come and gone over that time.

“Her days are numbered, but Trump is trying to give her time to resign,” a source added back then.

According to The Hill, one of new chief of staff John Kelly’s first orders of business was to place Omarosa on a “no fly list” as it pertains to all critical White House meetings he considered her to have little to contribute to.

Several media outlets have also recently reported Omarosa is now viewed around the Oval Office as the administration’s most “despised” person.

Manigault has also been saddled with the label of being one of the administration’s biggest agitators, or one of the people most responsible for “triggering” Trump over hot topics leading to one of his never-ending tweeting tirades.

