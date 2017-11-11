Tyrese Blames Social Media Meltdown On ‘Psych Drugs,’ Claims He Is Back To Normal

To say Tyrese Gibson had a meltdown on social media last week would be an understatement. The Fast and Furious actor began a week-long meltdown on Instagram with a post threatening to quit the Fast franchise if Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was cast in the next sequel.

Tyrese absolutely slammed The Rock, claiming his muscles were from juice and not the gym. He called the Baywatch actor selfish, for agreeing to star in a Fast and Furious spinoff movie. Eventually, Tyrese decided to let his anger go and promised not to speak ill about The Rock anymore.

The 38-year-old then directed his Instagram posts to his daughter, Shayla. According to the actor, he has not seen his daughter in months and has been battling with his ex-wife in court over custody and child abuse allegations.

Tyrese then claimed Will Smith and his wife Jada gave him $5 million for his legal bills, and to keep him afloat. Apparently, the Smith’s told Tyrese to stay off social media, which he wasn’t able to do. It was later discovered that the Smith’s never paid Tyrese any sort of money, and the post was a lie. According to TMZ, a source close to the situation said the exchange never happened.

Since the meltdown began, Tyrese has posted 57 times on his Instagram account. Many of those posts are tearful videos of the actor breaking down over his daughter, and praising those friends who stepped up to help, allegedly.

In a new post, Tyrese is blaming his social media meltdown on prescription drugs. The Transformers actor posted a photo of the drug Rexulti, an antipsychotic medication. The drug is often used to treat symptoms of schizophrenia, as well as major depressive disorders.

Tyrese started the post by saying it was his “public apology,” and claimed he doesn’t drink, smoke, or do any type of drug. After dealing with a traumatic experience, Tyrese claimed he was prescribed “psych drugs” which he believed were directly responsible for his meltdown.

The actor claimed he is now back to his old self and has gotten all the drugs out of his system. He continued to apologize to his followers for his behavior, and admitted the post wasn’t “oversharing,” but he wanted people to see what the drugs did to him. The full post can be found on his Instagram page, here.

According to a previous post, Tyrese was ordered not to speak about his daughter or the ongoing court case on social media, which he has drawn a very fine line on. He believes this current post does not violate the order, even though he mentions Shayla at one point.

After his drug post, Tyrese also shared a photo of him sporting a “Shayla Rocks” sweatshirt and announced the clothing line’s website just went live. ShaylaRocks.com will help fathers battling for their children in court get “proper representation.”

