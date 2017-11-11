Why Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Haven’t Posted A Single Photo On Instagram Together

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been the talk of the town since they rekindled their romance a week ago. While #Jelena fans are happy that Sel and the Biebs are a couple again, many are left wondering why neither of the two has posted a single photo of them together. Thanks to an insider for Hollywood Life, the reason why Gomez and Bieber aren’t “Instagram Official” yet has been revealed.

“Well, Selena’s 129 million followers and Justin’s 93.4 million fans will have to wait a while longer,” says the source for the outlet. “Social media has been a big trigger for Justin and Selena in the past so they’re simply choosing to avoid having it be a part of their relationship right now.”

“They’re extremely protective of what they’ve got at the moment,” the source adds. “It’s so fresh and so new and they don’t want to do anything that adds any stress.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s collective decision not to share their sweet moments together on Instagram is not surprising when one takes into account how their social media activities have negatively impacted their personal lives lately.

Justin Bieber, for instance, deactivated his Instagram account last 2016 when his fans threw insults at his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie. He would later reactivate his Instagram account after five months — in February 2017. Since then, Justin has been actively posting on Instagram again. Meanwhile, he still hasn’t posted a single Instagram photo of Selena Gomez since their reconciliation, which is another sign that he has already learned from his past mistakes.

Speaking of Instagram, Selena Gomez has recently put herself in hot water after she “liked” The Weeknd’s Friday Instagram photo, in which he is seen greeting French Montana a birthday.

Before long, Selena was bombarded with messages coming from fans and critics alike. The remarks were a mixed bunch, with some applauding the move while others admonishing Gomez for what they think she did to The Weeknd.

Despite having to do away with social media, Justin Bieber’s rekindled romance with Selena Gomez could be put to the test as the “Baby” singer was accused of cheating on Selena Gomez after he was spotted “flirting” with a young woman while waiting for the valet to fetch his car at Montage in Beverly Hills on Thursday. According to Daily Mail, Bieber eventually ended the conversation with the young woman as his valet service didn’t arrive.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez started dating in 2010, but the two ended their relationship in 2014 after an on-and-off relationship.

According to reports, Bieber pursued Gomez after learning that she had a kidney problem.

