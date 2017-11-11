‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy And Liam’s Fight Heats Up, Sally Obsessed With Liam

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, the fight between Steffy and Liam will heat up after Liam came clean about the kiss he shared with Sally. Steffy might do something she would regret later. Meanwhile, Sally is romantically obsessed with Liam.

Liam (Scott Clifton) confessed to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he and Sally (Courtney Hope) kissed under the rubble of the Spectra building. It was a huge blow for Steffy, who believes Liam should have been thinking of his wife while he was on the verge of death and not kissing someone else. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy will walk out and head to the Forrester guesthouse. She could not accept that her husband cheat on her with the woman who stole from her family which led to them losing their entire collection.

No one knows where Steffy went, but Bill (Don Diamont) will be able to find her. He will offer his shoulder for Steffy to cry on and tell her that he is there for her if she needs anything. Steffy will cry her heart out to Bill, as she feels betrayed and disappointed that Liam did not remain faithful. Bill and Steffy will share an embrace as Steffy says she feels so alone. Bill will try to reassure her that he got her back. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the two will share more than a hug—they will sleep together, which Steffy will surely regret after. She might be able to somehow understand Liam, as she experienced a moment that got out of hand. Will she able to keep it a secret?

Meanwhile, Sally tries to stay away from Liam, but she would not be able to forget the kiss they shared. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally will fantasize about Liam. She does not intend to ruin Liam’s marriage, and she had even denied she has feelings for him. However, as she thought they were dying, she just got to be honest with herself so she confessed her feelings and initiated the kiss. As Liam and Steffy deal with their marriage trouble, Liam might turn to Sally, which would make things between him and his wife worse. More drama and consequences are about to happen to the couples.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]