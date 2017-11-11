Galaxy S9: Samsung’s 2018 Flagship Might Have Face ID, Just 4GB RAM, And Exynos 9810, Claims Latest Reports

With the iPhone X pretty much meeting Apple’s expectations in terms of consumer demand, the pressure is on for Samsung and its upcoming 2018 flagships — the Galaxy S9 and S9+ — to sway the market back in Android’s favor. While the devices are just a few months away from release, however, very little is known about the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Save for the premium smartphones’ names, most of the details about Samsung’s first 2018 flagships remain in the realm of speculation. Recently, however, IT-themed publication TrueTech was able to gather some interesting data from a couple of Samsung engineers. What the publication found could very well give clues about a couple of key features that would debut with the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

True Tech’s discovery came in the form of two LinkedIn profiles belonging to two Samsung engineers. One of the profiles belongs to an employee who has been working for the South Korean tech giant since 2014. According to the engineer’s LinkedIn profile, he works in the camera systems of Samsung’s smartphones, and he is currently involved in the development of a new sensor for the tech giant’s future mobile devices.

While the information in the LinkedIn profile did not specify exactly what the new camera technology would be, speculations are high that the new imaging sensors would be used for a feature that is similar to a security system that debuted in the iPhone X — 3D Facial Scanning. With this in mind, it seems like there is a very real chance that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ would be equipped with the iPhone X’s killer security feature, according to a WCCF Tech report.

Apart from the new camera module, the LinkedIn profile of another Samsung engineer included references to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and the devices’ IoT capabilities. This is particularly interesting, especially since Samsung already has a pretty wide selection of products that are ready for the Internet of Things.

Apart from the new information presented in the Samsung engineers’ LinkedIn profiles, new details about the 2018 flagships have also emerged from the rumor mill. So far, the newest speculations suggest that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ would come equipped with the Exynos 9810 processor, which would be equipped on devices that will be released in South Korea and a number of selected territories.

While the Galaxy S9 and S9+’s processor seems to be quite formidable, the latest rumors about the flagship smartphones’ RAM are quite disconcerting. Over the past few months, speculations were high that the devices would come equipped with 6GB of RAM, a significant upgrade over the 4GB equipped in the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

According to the newest rumors about the device, however, Samsung would only be equipping the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with a very conservative 4GB of RAM, as noted in a TechRadar report. Considering that the 2018 flagships are rumored to be equipped with dual camera sensors as well as 3D Facial Recognition, there is a very good chance that the upcoming devices would need far more than the 4GB that their direct predecessors had to run smoothly.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to be unveiled sometime in the first quarter of 2018.

