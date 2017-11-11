Disneyland in Anaheim, California shut down two cooling towers after some visitors to the park were found to be suffering from Legionnaires’ Disease. An official statement from the park confirmed that the cooling towers at Disneyland were the source of the Legionnaires’ Disease. Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“On Oct. 27, we learned from the Orange County Health Care Agency of increased Legionnaires’ disease cases in Anaheim. We conducted a review and learned that two cooling towers had elevated levels of Legionella bacteria. These towers were treated with chemicals that destroy the bacteria and are currently shut down.”

Officials at Disneyland shared their findings with the health department, and it has now been confirmed that there were 12 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ Disease contracted at Disneyland in California. At this time, Disneyland has been cleared of the infectious disease per Dr. Hymel.

“They have indicated there is no longer any known risk associated with our facilities.”

Legionnaires’ Disease is an airborne infectious disease which causes a form of pneumonia. The disease is contracted through the environment, so an individual cannot catch it from another person. The disease found at Disneyland is called Legionnaires’ Disease as it was first diagnosed amongst participants at an American Legion convention.

The Orange County Health Department continues to investigate the outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease, as only eight of the sufferers had visited Disneyland in Anaheim. They are confirming that one person, who had not visited Disneyland, has died of the disease.

The two cooling towers which have been found to contain the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ Disease were shut down voluntarily by the management of Disneyland. Though the Disneyland towers were found to be cleared of the bacteria, Disneyland has made the decision to shut them down until further notice.

The cooling towers which were affected were those behind the New Orleans Square train station in a backstage area. Officials at Disneyland have continued to keep in touch with the Orange County health department. The health department says there have been no additional cases of Legionnaires’ Disease since the September outbreak.

The ages of those who contracted Legionnaires’ Disease from the cooling towers at Disneyland ranged in age from 52 to 94 years of age. According to the Orange County Health Department, the person who died had underlying health concerns.

Had you heard about the outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease from cooling towers at Disneyland? Will this stop you from using cooling towers at Disneyland in the future?

[Featured Image by Chris Carlson/AP Images]