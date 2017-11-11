‘Pawn Stars ‘Chumlee Shown Original Bonnie And Clyde Handwritten Memoirs: Will Rick Harrison Buy Them?

On Monday, the Pawn Stars will get to see quite a historic treasure: hand-written memoirs about Bonnie and Clyde, by a member of their notorious gang.

In an episode entitled “Pawnie And Clyde,” the original hand-written memoirs of Blanche Barrow are presented to Chumlee and Rick Harrison. Will the Pawn Stars buy them?

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow led their Depression-era band of thieves, robbing banks, and having shootouts with the police.

In 1967, Arthur Penn directed Bonnie and Clyde, a stylish movie starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty as the romanticized gangsters. Gene Hackman portrayed Buck Barrows, and Estelle Parsons won an Oscar for her portrayal of the glamorous Blanche Barrow.

Although Bonnie and Clyde both died in their early 20s, Blanche Caldwell Barrow, the only member of the Bonnie and Clyde gang that survived into old age, was the author of My Life With Bonnie And Clyde. Written when she spent six years in prison from crimes committed with the gang, Barrow had been married to Clyde’s brother Buck Barrow before he died of a gunshot wound. She lived quietly after her time in jail, and was even consulted when Bonnie and Clyde was being filmed.

According to My San Antonio, Bob Vogt, of Vogt Auction Galleries acquired the document from a dealer in Kerrville, Texas. Vogt will be on the Pawn Stars episode, surely trying to get Chumlee and Rick to shell out a pretty penny for the historic document.

Rick Harrison always points out that you never know what you’ll see at the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, and lately, there have been some spectacular historical items, such as the hand-written memoirs of Blanche Barrow, brought into the shop.

This includes the original Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve, and the white Bronco that O.J. Simpson made famous. Rick Harrison passed on both items, so it is hard to know if he will purchase the Bonnie and Clyde handwritten memoirs. As always, it has to be a good deal where he can make some money.

Pawn Star will air on Monday on the History Channel. The episode “Pawnie and Clyde” also includes a set of illustrations from Disney’s iconic Sleeping Beauty, some “flashy” door handles from an old Vegas hotel, as well as “an original version” of The Game of Life,” which is a “device” used for gold mining.

Do you think Chumlee’s boss Rick Harrison will buy the Bonnie and Clyde handwritten memoir on Pawn Stars?

