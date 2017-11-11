Judge Roy Moore Accuser Reportedly Worked For Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden

One of Judge Roy Moore’s accusers reportedly worked for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. Moore, who is running of the U.S. Senate from Alabama to fill Jeff Sessions’ former seat, stands accused of inappropriate behavior with several underage women about 40 years ago.

The general election is scheduled for December 12. Moore, a controversial and insurgent Republican who defeated appointed Sen. Luther Strange in the September primary, faces Democrat Doug Jones. Before the allegations against him surfaced in the Washington Post, Moore was the prohibitive favorite to win the upcoming election.

Based on videos and documents posted online, a report published by AL.com suggests that the accuser worked as a sign language interpreter for Democrats.

“Deborah Wesson Gibson, owner of the interpreting company Signs of Excellence, provided services for Clinton during her 2016 campaign, as well as working with former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden during other events.”

Gibson apparently also provided similar services to several Florida Democrats. Her company’s Facebook page depicts Gibson at political rallies with Clinton, Biden, and other office-seekers, Fox News noted. Gibson also allegedly posted a pro-Jones flier on Facebook.

“Gibson did not respond to texts or email messages seeking a comment…She told AL.com yesterday she stood by her comments in the Washington Post interview,” the news outlet added.

Debbie Wesson Gibson told the Post that she went out on a few dates with Moore when she was 17, but nothing happened “beyond kissing.”

The most explosive allegation of several against Moore is that he had a sexual encounter with another woman when she was 14 and he was 32.

The former chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Moore, 70, is a West Point graduate who served as a military police commander in Vietnam. Moore has strongly denied all the sexual misconduct allegations against him, deeming them politically motivated.

Several senior Republicans, including President Trump, have called upon Judge Roy Moore to drop out of the race if the allegations are true. According to the Alabama secretary of state, it is too late to remove Moore’s name from the ballot, but there are procedures that can be employed to postpone the election for purposes of a replacement candidate, if the state GOP and Moore can come to some resolution.

With the election only a few weeks away, many Judge Roy Moore supporters question the timing of the newly revealed sexual misconduct allegations, especially given Moore’s longtime high-profile status in the political and legal communities.

[Featured Image by Brynn Anderson/AP Images]