Texas Shooter’s Ex-Wife Gives First Interview, Says Devin Kelley Threatened To Murder Her Entire Family

As time goes by, more and more details are coming out on the Texas church massacre shooter Devin Kelley. The latest details come from his ex-wife, Tessa Brennaman, as she gave her first interview to Inside Edition. The details are grim, as it shows an angry and aggressive past for the Texas gunman.

According to CBS News, Brennaman, who was the first wife of Devin Kelley, said that she lived in constant fear of him. During the interview, she said that Kelley “had a lot of demons or hatred inside of him.”

In 2013, Kelley pleaded guilty to hitting, choking, kicking, and pulling her hair. At the time, when Kelley was a 23-year-old Air Force airman, he admitted to fracturing the skull of Brennaman’s young son. During the interview, Tessa described the marriage as being filled with abuse. She said she was once threatened over a speeding ticket.

“And he had a gun in his holster right here and he took that gun out, and he put it to my template and he told me, ‘Do you want to die? Do you want to die?'”

Because of the guilty plea, Kelley was sentenced to one year in a military prison. This was followed up by a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force. Brennaman also went on to say that Kelley threatened to not only kill her, but to kill her whole family.

Earlier this week, the Air Force did acknowledge that they did not properly notify the FBI regarding Devin Kelley’s conviction. If the FBI would have been notified, it would have barred Devin Kelley from purchasing the firearms he used in the attack on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Of course, this has been a topic of interest on both sides of the aisle.

As hard as it may be to do, the community is trying to rally together and move past this terrible tragedy. This Sunday, there will be a service of healing one block from the First Baptist Church. Also, funerals have begun for the 26 victims of the mass shooting. On Thursday, there was a private service at a San Antonio-area Air Force base for Scott and Karen Marshall, a husband and wife who both served in the military. A spokesman for the 12th Flying Training Wing said that more than 500 people attended the service.

As of Friday, 11 people remained hospitalized with wounds from the shooting.