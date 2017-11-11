List Of Every Public Figure To Be Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein

In the middle of October 2017, allegations of sexual misconduct came out against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and they really haven’t stopped pouring out since. Famous names such as Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have said that he also sexually harassed them, but the first claims did more than inspire others to come forward against Weinstein. Those first allegations paved the way for many others to reveal the sexual misconduct they suffered from other public figures.

Now, the list continues to grow almost daily with the latest name being that of Star Trek star George Takei. The Hollywood Reporter issued a report that Takei sexually assaulted a former model back in 1981, but he is just one of many names who has had these allegations brought against them.

While the majority of these allegations are still claims needing to be proven, some of the public figures are admitting to the errors of their ways. It’s almost as if the first claims coming out against Weinstein have given others the strength to come forth and reveal they were victims as well.

All of these sexual misconduct allegations have led to some being fired, appearances being cancelled, and even series such as House of Cards being almost scrapped entirely.

The details and situations may be different for everyone, but the allegations are real and have been brought to light in the past month. Some of those accused of sexual misconduct have denied the claims while others have admitted to them and some still have yet to have any comment.

The following list is simply a collection of those public figures who have had allegations of sexual misconduct brought against them since the first claims against Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein – More than 80 accusers

Bob Weinstein

Kevin Spacey – At least 14 men have come forth with accusations of sexual assault or misconduct

George Takei

Jeffrey Tambor

Robert Knepper

Sepp Blatter

Oliver Stone

Jann Wenner

Louis C.K. – Admitted to the misconduct he was accused of doing, as per the NY Times.

Stephen Blackwell

Chris Savino

Jeremy Piven

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the???? without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Gary Goddard – Claims brought forth by ER actor Anthony Edwards per NBC News.

Dustin Hoffman

Ed Westwick

Matthew Weiner

R, Kelly

Knight Landesman

Dan Schoen

Roy Moore

Steven Seagal – As reported by the L.A. Times, allegations brought forth by Jenny McCarthy and others.

My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017

Roy Price

Terry Richardson

Mark Halperin

President George H.W. Bush – Four accusers including TV actress Heather Lind

Brett Ratner

Ben Affleck

Leon Wieseltier

James Toback – At least accusers

Andy Dick

David Blaine – Former model Natasha Prince claims he raped her in London back in 2004 per the Daily Beast.

Hamilton Fish

Michael Oreskes

Stephen Collins (7th Heaven)

Kirt Webster

Rick Najera

Ken Baker

Andres Balazs

John Besh (Celebrity chef)

Claims and allegations of sexual misconduct by public figures have been brought by both men and women in huge amounts over the last month, but they’re unlikely to stop soon. Things really got started with the allegations brought against Harvey Weinstein and have continued in shocking fashion. Sadly, this list is likely far from incomplete and is expected to grow, and the world is simply waiting and wondering who will be named next.

