Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, is the star of her latest album Reputation. As with many of Swift’s past albums, Reputation gives fans a glimpse at her relationships, both present and old, and it is believed that she sings about her beau in many of her songs. Here are five interesting things to know about Swift’s new love.

He’s a rising British actor

Twenty-six-year-old Alwyn made his first big break in the critically acclaimed film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, in which he played the lead character Billy Lyn and starred alongside Kristen Stewart, Vin Diesel, Garrett Hedlund, and Steve Martin. It was his first acting role, which he snagged shortly after graduating from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

He’s set to appear next in Keepers with Gerard Butler and The Favorite with Emma Stone.

He’s a very humble guy

Nick Moseley, the principal director at RCSSD, described the young actor as having a “disarming humility which appears both on and off screen.” Speaking to Indie Wire, he said that starring in a big Hollywood movie did not change Alwyn and that he remains to be as down to Earth as he was before making starring in a star-studded film.

He’s the new face of Prada

Not only is he an up-and-coming actor, he’s also the new ambassador for Prada. Vanity Fair reported that Alwyn has been enlisted to headline the fashion house’s new men’s campaign. For the said campaign, he posed for renowned photographer Willy Vanderperre, wearing clothes and accessories from Prada’s Spring 2018 collection.

Swift and Alwyn prefer to keep things low-key

Little is known about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship as they prefer to keep it a private thing between themselves. However, a source told Us Weekly that they are “very much in love” and that their relationship is “very normal“. A usual routine for the couple includes working out, watching movies together, and inviting friends over for dinner.

Alwyn also considers himself a homebody. An insider revealed that while he loves being an actor and is very passionate about his craft, he “doesn’t like the celebrity part of it.”

Which Reputation songs are about Joe Alwyn?

It is evident Alwyn is Swift’s new inspiration and many who’ve listened to Reputation believe some of the tracks on the album are about the actor. A fan who attended Swift’s secret listening sessions prior to the release of Reputation said the 27-year-old pop icon confirmed that “Gorgeous” is indeed about Joe Alwyn, Glamour reported.

Some lines from “Gorgeous” appear to refer to the actor. In the song, Swift sings about a guy with “ocean blue eyes,” which matches Alwyn’s eye color.

“King of My Heart” is also believed to be about Alwyn and her past boyfriends, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston. The song talks about how “all the boys and their expensive cars with their Range Rovers and their Jaguars” never took quite took her where he did. According to an annotation on Genius, Harris drives a Range Rover, while Hiddleston owns a Jaguar F-Type.

