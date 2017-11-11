‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Dakota Johnson Has Been ‘Uncomfortable’ With Jamie Dornan Since Her First Audition

Fans are anxiously awaiting the third and final installment of the Fifty Shades series, Fifty Shades Freed, which is set to premiere in theaters on February 9, 2018, but star Dakota Johnson has revealed that what moviegoers see on screen between her and co-star Jamie Dornan is just an illusion.

In interview clips from the first movie, 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, Johnson opened up about how uncomfortable she was with Dornan in her first audition, and now a recent report claims the two no longer speak.

The Express reports that Johnson, who plays Anastasia Steele, told MTV that the audition for the role that made her a star was anything but easy.

“It was bizarre to just be in pseudo-intimate situations with complete strangers who are so, so, so nervous,” said Johnson. “So, I mean, it’s really uncomfortable. Doing any audition at all is really uncomfortable.”

Even though critics mostly panned the first two films of the BDSM trilogy, one thing they agreed on was the strong performances from Johnson and Dornan. And despite rumors to the contrary, the first film’s director Sam Taylor-Johnson said that the chemistry between the two stars was immediate.

Dornan and Johnson did three scenes together during that first audition, and the director claimed that the process was standard and none of the scenes were freaky. But, just because the two had chemistry, it doesn’t mean they were comfortable, and they may not even have liked each other.

A source at Radar Online claims that the two no longer speak because Dornan couldn’t tolerate Dakota Johnson’s “diva-like” behavior. Cast and crew shot Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed back-to-back, and the insider says Johnson was out of control on set. But, this report contradicts what director James Foley said about the 28-year-old a few months ago.

Foley described her as intelligent, and he said she made excellent decisions about her character, adding that she could have a career behind the camera someday.

According to Parade Magazine, Universal Pictures just released a full-length trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, whetting the appetites of fans all over the world who are ready to see the final chapter of the E.L James’ erotic story. Christian and Anastasia are finally married, but trouble comes when Ana’s former boss threatens her life.

The last film in the series is sure to push the worldwide box office gross of the trilogy over the $1 billion mark.

