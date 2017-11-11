Kylie Jenner Having A Baby Girl? Fans Convinced Of It And Here’s Why

The rumors have been flying that the Kardashian family is going to be expanding big time in the next few months. Supposedly, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are pregnant, as well as Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West expecting their third child via surrogate. Kylie and Khloe have not confirmed anything yet, but could a series of posts on Instagram and Snapchat confirm it?

While Kylie Jenner has not confirmed anything regarding the pregnancy herself, a source did tell People that she was expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott. That source even confirmed news that the Life of Kylie star was expecting a baby girl.

Again, Kylie has not confirmed any of the pregnancy rumors herself. While she has not confirmed it, fans of Kylie Jenner seem to think she has been dropping some major hints lately. These hints would confirm the source at People, as it looks like Kylie has been telling fans she is expecting a baby girl.

How so? Hollywood Life reports that Kylie has been posting subtle hints for months now, but kicked it into overdrive yesterday. Not only is she keeping fans guessing if she is pregnant by posting photos of her snacks, which also included a box of tampons in the photo. A nice way of trying to hint at her not being pregnant.

Sasha's Shirt ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Then she posted a selfie in which she was wearing extremely baggy clothes. None of the Kardashian family likes to cover it up, so it was very odd for Kylie. Now she posted a series of photos on Snapchat and Instagram that were all pink-themed photos.

In the photos, she posted one photo of herself with blonde hair and pink highlights. She had a message on the screen, which included a pink bow. Then she posted a photo of her nails, which just happened to be painted pink. Then it was on to a pink Christmas tree and decorations, as well as a big pink chair sitting in front of it. Finally, it was another photo of her pink nails, but this time she was sporting some jewelry. This jewelry just happened to be pink butterflies.

???? shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

So, do you think Kylie Jenner is trying to tell her fans something with these photos?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]