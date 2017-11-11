Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Pinched’ Nose Spawns ‘WTF’ Moment Across Social Media After Photo Surfaces

Khloe Kardashian’s latest picture shows a woman with a nose her fans don’t recognize today. The new picture, which was posted on Khloe’s own Instagram account, has the online world buzzing. Khloe is sitting in a chair with her little furry dog and commenting on how cute the pup is looking in the photo.

While some fans commented on the cute pup, most of them zeroed in on her face, with her nose of particular concern. One commenter said, “OK,” presumingly agreeing to the cute dog caption, but then they asked, “Who tf is that?” Meaning who is holding the dog. Well, it is presumingly Khloe.

Some said it was a good picture and that she “looked pretty,” but the majority of the comments seem to be taken back by Khloe’s nose. The picture had 1,228,005 likes as of Saturday morning on Instagram.

So it seems people are liking her new look. While a few have offered up negative critiques on this new look for Khloe, the majority of the comments seem to indicate she’s put her fans in shock more than anything else.

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

As you can see, if you compare the Instagram photo above to the Instagram picture below, Khloe’s nose looks a bit different in her latest image. There are folks online suggesting some type of photo manipulation going on and others are suggesting “fillers.”

Even The Independent is asking “WTF did you do to your nose”? This is seen in the headline of an article published today online. So what did Khloe Kardashian do to her nose and is it just in the picture or does it transfer into real-life? One comment suggests the appearance of this new nose in the picture looks “pinched.”

Island Vibes ???????????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

The Independent describes Khloe’s nose as “more angular and defined.” They suggest that this look is ” likely down to strategic contouring and some clever photo editing, supported by the fact that she was pictured just two weeks ago in New York City looking like her normal self.”

According to The Independent “things are getting nasty, with one person online even saying how she looks ‘hideous’ which is just a tad unnecessary, while her hardcore fans have been quick to defend her audacity at trying a new makeup look.” Khloe’s fans convey that there isn’t a picture of Khloe Kardashian that doesn’t show the beauty she possesses, which rings true in this new photo causing an online stir fans point out.

Why is my head so much bigger? Lol anyways… My Kenny ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 22, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT

It is like a bout of verbal boxing online as many of her 70 million followers are “battling it out” to prove just who is correct on the origin of this different looking nose that Khloe is sporting in this new photo. According to The Independent, the brawl of words is on — some believe she’s gone under the knife with others sharing their beliefs that Khloe’s nose is a facial feature that has been Photoshopped.

Some of Khloe’s fans are even suggesting that she’s found a new way to sculpt a new facial look just by using makeup. According to the Celebrity Insider, Khloe’s fans are “freaking out” over what she could have possibly done to her nose. “WTF has happened to your nose” is a question asked today about Khloe’s new facial feature, reports Celebrity Insider.

Celebrity Insider is also reporting that the response on Twitter is the same as the response that is seen in her Instagram picture, people are all over the place with their comments on Khloe’s new look. Many are stunned and arguing over just what Khloe did to look so different in this picture than she normally does.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]