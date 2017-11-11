‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor And Jack Team Up To Save Abby-Scott, Will Their Truce Last?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 13 reveal that enemies, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will team up to find Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Both of the men are worried about Abby and Scott and want to see them home as soon as possible. The question is, will their truce last? Or, will they go back to hating each other once Abby is home?

According to Soap Central, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) stabbed Nikki Newman(Melody Thomas Scott) at the Newman party. After getting bandaged up at the hospital, Nikki will come out of the assault just fine. However, there is more trouble headed to the Newman and Abbott families when Abby and Scott turn up missing.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby and Scott were with Zack (Ryan Ashton), who is a criminal who used Newman to fund and promote his sex ring through a dating app. The little they know about him does nothing to calm their fears. They know he is abusive to women and probably a murderer. Victor and Jack know they must find him before it’s too late.

Jack had no other choice but to call Victor for help. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor agrees and doesn’t hold Dina’s actions against Jack, after all, he has no control over his mother.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina will turn up unharmed on Tuesday’s episode, but Scott and Abby remain missing. Victor and Jack decide to pool resources and trace Zack down to save Abby and Scott.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jack and Victor team up to save a loved one from danger. Young and the Restless fans shouldn’t expect them ever to be best of pals, but it could ease up the tension between them.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Scott will try to keep Abby calm to give Victor time to find them, but deep down, Scott is terrified that no one will find them.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor and Nikki’s reunion is on the horizon. After Nikki realizes how much Victor loves her and the family and admits that she was stabbed because of her relationship with Jack, It will force her to reconcile with her husband.

Do you think Jack and Victor will work together to find Abby and Scott? Will it lead to Nikki and Victor getting back together?

