‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Says Kim Zolciak And Brielle Biermann Have No Moral Fiber, Calls Them ‘Evil People’

Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak-Biermann of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have never seen eye-to-eye. The ladies feud has gotten so bad that Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, is now a part of the mix. In a new interview, Kenya has described the mother and daughter as “vile, evil people.”

Kenya sat down with The Grio to discuss Kim’s return to RHOA this season, something she is adamantly against. The newlywed is confused on why Kim was even considered to come back to the show, asking “Why do we need her?” She then suggested Kim was reprising her role on RHOA just to get a check, and to hopefully become a full Housewife again next year.

The former Miss USA went on to trash Kim and Brielle, regarding their recent drama with NeNe Leakes. Back in October, TMZ reported the feud between NeNe and Brielle was in high gear when the 20-year-old posted a video from NeNe’s bathroom. Brielle was making fun of the bathroom’s mirrors and showed images of cockroaches on the floor.

Kenya didn’t take too kindly to the cockroach video, claiming Kim and her daughter “do not have any type of moral fiber in their body.” She went on adding they would do anything in their power to humiliate someone, and “make other people hurt.”

When the recording was released, NeNe called Brielle a racist, but Kenya doesn’t feel that way. She admitted, “I don’t think they’re racists for that, they’re just disgusting for that.”

Kenya also touched on her solo feud with Kim, regarding her new marriage to Marc Daly. The new bride claimed Kim routinely talks about her husband and says she isn’t actually married. Kenya believes people who bash her marriage or call it fake, are just threatened by her and jealous.

The twirl queen also dished on RHOA newcomer, Eva Marcille. According to Kenya, Eva tested to be a full-time Housewife before the season began, but producers weren’t thrilled with what she had to offer. Eva will appear in Season 10 as a friend of the Housewives, and Kenya hints she doesn’t bring a lot to the table.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

