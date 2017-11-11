First, Melania Trump made people lose their minds when she wore a sizzling see-through dress and a flesh-tone slip recently. Now, Tiffany Trump has followed suit by donning a super sexy figure-hugging dress of her own.

Tiffany doesn’t always show up on gossip channels, but when she does, the elusive Trump daughter makes a splash in a sheer dress and puts on a leggy display.

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples. They share only one child together. Unlike her half-siblings, Tiffany Trump is rarely seen when her father and stepmother, Melania Trump, make public appearances. However, according to a report by Yahoo Style, she popped up on radars recently in a showstopper of a dress.

Tiffany gave her Instagram followers a treat Friday. The aspiring lawyer posted a picture of her wearing a champagne-colored flesh-tone minidress.

Tiffany channeled her inner-ballerina with the stunning dress that featured pleats on the lower half. Trump’s hair was swept back and she paired the chic dress with silvery pumps.

It’s unknown if Tiffany was merely posing in the alluring dress or if she was headed out on the town. Insiders said the fiercely private Trump daughter was seen on Monday at an Indian restaurant in Washington. D.C. Reportedly, former President Barack Obama celebrated a past birthday at the eatery.

Despite Tiffany Trump’s infrequent appearances on the political landscape, she isn’t insulated from online flack. Some critics limit their critique of the seldom seen first daughter on a personal level.

Another sect aims its diatribes at Tiffany over Donald Trump’s leadership style and the controversy clouding his White House administration. Still, there are others who constantly draw comparisons between Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, as seen in the comments at the end of the Yahoo article.

“She has a nice figure but her face needs some work… Perhaps Ivanka, can point her in the right direction,” wrote Patrick B.

“Tiffany Trump was protected from her insane and abusive father… she turned out less insane then [sic] her siblings. Good for her… she is kinda hot too,” wrote the reader Opie.

“I’m afraid that poor Tiffany has too much of her mother in her – she lacks the class and beauty of her step-sister,” wrote Teresa G.

Tiffany, to some, lives in the shadows of Ivanka. Donald Trump appears to drive a wedge between the daughters, as some critics point out, and he ostensibly favors Ivanka over Tiffany. As Newsweek wrote in a Nov. 10 post, the president “lavishes the former with attention and compliments while sometimes ignoring the latter.”

The news site bolstered its opinion about the president’s favoritism by pointing to Tiffany’s birthday last month. Reportedly, no member of the Trump family recognized the 24-year-old’s birthday — at least not in the public’s eye. However, the family made a big fuss over Ivanka turning 35 just two weeks later when they arranged a surprise birthday bash for the elder daughter.

Do you believe the president favors Tiffany Trump over Ivanka Trump? Do you think Tiffany measures up to Ivanka in terms of her fashion sense and personality?

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]