Matt Roloff Finds Awesome Surprise Back Home, Is ‘LPBW’ Star Preparing For Retirement Soon?

Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World recently went on another business trip to Arizona. While the reality TV star and Roloff patriarch did not reveal the reasons behind his most recent trip, Matt did share one particularly pleasant surprise that he found when he returned home. As shared by the Roloff patriarch on his personal Facebook account, his grandson, the adorable Baby Jackson, was waiting for his arrival.

The Little People, Big World star has never really shied away from admitting to his hundreds of thousands of social media followers how much he loves his grandchildren. His personal Facebook and Instagram accounts, for one, are usually filled with photos and videos of his two grandchildren — Jackson and Ember Roloff.

This time around, it was Baby J who was waiting for Matt when he came home from his most recent Arizona trip. According to the LPBW star, Jackson gave him what could only be the cutest and most adorable welcome in the world.

True to form, Matt posted a photo from his most recent bonding session with Baby J. Just like his other photos with the ridiculously cute Roloff baby, Matt’s recent upload featured Jackson looking very comfortable in front of the camera. Needless to say, Matt’s most recent post was overwhelming with cuteness.

Matt and Baby Jackson’s latest photo has been received very well by the LPBW community. Since getting uploaded, the photo has gained more than 21,000 likes and more than 1,100 positive comments.

Interestingly, Matt seems to be traveling to Arizona quite frequently. This year alone, the Little People, Big World star went to the sunny state for some short vacations and “investigative” trips. While Matt could simply be traveling to AZ to enjoy the warm weather, a candid exchange between the LPBW star and one of his Facebook followers earlier this year seems to provide a clue about Matt’s particular interest in the warm, sunny state.

Last July, Matt updated his Facebook followers about yet another trip to AZ, stating that he was on an “investigative” trip. Responding to Matt’s post, one of his social media followers asked the reality TV star what he was investigating in the area. Surprisingly enough, Matt directly addressed his fan’s question.

“I’m investigating retirement communities. The idea of spending winter months down here.”

Looking at Matt’s response it, it appears that the Roloff patriarch is looking at Phoenix as a possible place where he could retire, at least during the winter months. Matt seems to love the weather in AZ, if any. Considering his frequent trips to the state, there is a possibility that Matt is already narrowing down his choices for a retirement community where he could settle in during winter.

What do you think about Matt and Baby J’s most recent photo? Do you think Matt Roloff is thinking of retiring soon? Will Arizona be the best place for the Little People, Big World star to settle in during the winter months? Sound off in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]