‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Drop Major Spoilers For Season 4 [Sneak Peek]

Filming for Season 4 of Outlander is currently underway and stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe had a few things to say about how production is coming along. During their red carpet appearance for the BAFTA Scotland Awards, the Outlander stars talked about what it’s been like turning Scotland into America for Season 4.

According to Carter Matt, one of the biggest challenges of the upcoming season is making Scotland look like a different country. As readers of Diana Gabaldon’s novels are aware, the story shifts to America after Season 3, with Jamie (Heughan) and Claire (Balfe) setting up their estate across the pond.

“Over the last three seasons, Jamie and Claire didn’t know where they are going to live,” executive producer Matthew B. Roberts told Entertainment Weekly exclusively. “They never plant their feet. Now they’re getting to that place that they can call home. But the meaning of home is different for people. That’s what we will dig into in season 4.”

While the actors didn’t give away a lot of clues about the coming season, they did take a few jabs at the unpredictable Scottish weather and American politics. They also confirmed that Jamie and Claire are headed to America next year.

Heughan and Balfe aren’t the only ones dropping spoilers about future seasons. Entertainment Weekly reports that executive producer Ronald D. Moore recently participated in a Q & A session on Twitter and opened up about Season 4, which is based on book 4 in the Outlander series, Drums of Autumn.

Like Heughan and Balfe, Moore talked about the challenged of making American sets in Scotland and how he was inspired by other shows, like Justified, which also tricked viewers in a similar fashion. It isn’t clear whether Moore plans on moving the primary filming location away from Scotland as the series progresses, but it sounds like filming will stay put for at least the next two seasons.

Moore also revealed that he actually did not write the premiere episode for Season 4, something he has done for the first three seasons. As far as spoilers go, the producer admitted that he misses a few characters, including Dougal, Colum, Angus, and Rupert, and hopes to revisit some of them in future seasons. He also addressed a bit of the negative reactions the show has received this season. Moore assured fans that he doesn’t get too caught up in the moment and tries to keep the bigger picture in mind.

As far as filming goes, Sam Heughan took to Twitter to reveal that the first block of filming of next season has wrapped, leaving fans hopeful that they will not have to wait as long for Season 4 as they did for Season 3.

