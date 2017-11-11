‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Accuses Patient Six Of Trying To Steal His Life, Calls Him ‘Drew’

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, November 11, reveal that Jason (Billy Miller) is not coping very well with the claims Patient Six (Steve Burton) is making to his identity. Not only does Patient Six look like who he originally was, but everyone has been rallying around Patient Six and giving him their support. Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) will update Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) about Jason and Drew being twins who were separated. They will add that Drew must have survived for these long years since they both carry the same DNA. However, Jason is having none of it.

Jason will angrily snap at Patient Six that he already knew about the two of them being twins. General Hospital spoilers state that he will put forth that the very reason Patient Six came to Port Charles with his familiar face was to steal his life. The real question, Jason will contend, is who sent him to Port Charles. Jordan will quickly intervene before things escalate any further and suggest that they take things slowly. She will however ask Patient Six if he did know that he had a twin. Patient Six will vehemently deny knowing about his twin. He will contend that he never even thought about the possibility until Liz (Rebecca Herbst) brought it up. Sam will back Liz up and tell everyone that it was the same story they heard from Franco (Roger Howarth).

Carly and Sonny will be shocked at the news that their old friend Stone Cold Jason had a twin. Carly will inform them that this is the first time that they’ve heard it, while Sonny will want the facts explained. According to the latest General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, they will tell Carly and Sonny about the old photo that Franco found of the boys. Upon investigation, they found that Susan Moore (Gail Ramsey) had indeed given birth to twin boys who were separated.

General Hospital spoilers state that Jason will allude that it was Patient Six’s fault that Betsy (Deborah Strang) disappeared before he could question her about his early life. He will rub salt in the wound by calling Patient Six Drew. Through all of this Patient Six will remain cool under pressure, true to who he believes he is, Stone Cold Jason Morgan!

