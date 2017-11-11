‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea’s Worst Nightmare, Will Hilary’s Stunt Destroy Chelsea & Nick?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will face the consequences of her shady past during the week of November 13. Chelsea will find herself horrified that she has been thrown in the middle of Hilary Curtis’ (Mishael Morgan) plot to bring Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) down. Hilary blasts the scoop on her show, The Hilary Hour, sending Chelsea into panic mode.

According to Soap Central, Chelsea is hit in two different ways. First, Hilary publicly shamed her past on her show. She never wanted anyone to know her past, so it is embarrassing, to say the least. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) reaction to the scoop troubles her. He drills her to tell him the details, then judges her after she is completely honest.

Chelsea’s worst nightmare comes true, and she cannot believe Hilary would drag her name into the fight against Jordan. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary doesn’t feel sorry for exposing Chelsea because, in her mind, it’s just another way to hurt Jordan. She doesn’t see how this scoop will hurt Chelsea or disrupt her life.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea never really hid her past as a scam artist. She came to the city attempting to extort money from Billy by using their unborn child, but she’s worked hard not to be that person anymore. She feels under attack and isn’t sure how to make this right between her and Nick and to keep her customers and clients confident in her clothing line.

Big thanks to @soapsindepthcbs for a spot on the cover of their latest issue! On shelves now. #yr pic.twitter.com/2KKVhqzXCs — Ryan Ashton (@JRyanAshton) November 10, 2017

When Hilary reveals the juicy scoop, Chelsea and Jordan are in the studio. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea yells no really loud. She cannot believe that her life was blown up because Hilary and Jordan’s relationship failed.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick watched The Hilary Hour and saw the juicy story on Chelsea and Jordan’s past. The segment was a real eye-opener for Nick, and he isn’t sure how he feels about it. When Chelsea gets home, she asks Nick if he wants to talk about what he saw about her.

Nick asks, “Do I even know you?”

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea thought that Nick would be understanding. She never expected him to question her character or imply she is a bad influence on his children. To make matters worse, Chelsea blasts Nick, suggesting that he has no room to judge her.

Hilary interviews a lady on GC Buzz who tells her story about how Jordan and Chelsea conned her. Nick cannot believe that his girlfriend used to con older people out of their retirement money. He’s not sure this is something he can get over, either. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea wonders if Nick is really the man for her. They both agreed they are on solid ground, but after one little shocker, he throws accusations at her and questions her character. Is this enough to end Nick and Chelsea for good? How will they get past this?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]