Teresa Giudice Feels Guilty Over Leaving Daughters Behind, Everything They’ve Had To Deal With

Teresa Giudice admits she struggles with feeling guilty over everything her four young daughters have been forced to deal with in recent times.

“I don’t want to fight with them,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared with her father in an emotional scene where she defends spoiling them to no end. “I’m trying to find a balance,” she added.

Over the last several years, Giudice’s four young daughters have had to endure both their mom and dad being locked away, serving jail time in connection with the bank fraud charges both were convicted of. Joe Giudice remains jailed, serving out the second half of his 41-month sentence, while Teresa was released in late 2015 after serving 11 months.

In between, the girl’s grandma and family patriarch Antonio Gorga passed away.

“They’re probably mad over everything that’s happened to them,” Giudice told her dad.

Not long ago, Giudice told Entertainment Tonight her heart remains lonely for Joe, and the girls have taken on the task of filling the sizeable void.

“How do I deal with it? Well, I have four daughters that keep me very, very busy,” she said. “I’m not kidding, like, if you were to come to my house, your head would spin.”

Teresa’s busy schedule has her comparing herself to the Energizer Bunny regarding her stamina and activity.

“I never stop going,” she said. “But once I lay down, I’m done. So, I have nothing to think about, except sleeping.”

Joe Giudice is slated to be released from prison sometime in 2019.

After persistent rumblings that the couple could divorce once Joe is a free man, Teresa recently shared she sees her husband being a part of her life going forward, adding their time apart has only made them stronger.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reality TV star also recently told Extra all the speculation about the couple going their separate ways generated from her new Standing Strong book is off base.

“I really started getting angry and that’s when all my feelings came out,” Giudice said of some of the animosity she expressed for Joe in the book. “I feel like I missed out on those 11 and a half months that I was away that I should’ve been with my mom. I really open up in the book and writing the book was really therapeutic for me and, so I got all my feelings out so now I feel like now I can move on.”

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]