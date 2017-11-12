Angelina Jolie Stuns At Oscar Awards As Brad Pitt’s ‘Super Skinny’ Ex Goes From Goth To Selena Gomez Styles

Angelina Jolie has become known for her flowing, black Goth-style dresses and robes in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. But in recent weeks, Jolie has been turning heads by stepping out in styles that some are comparing to Pitt’s rumored girlfriend Selena Gomez.

On Saturday, Angelina did it again by leaving her usual black fashions at home and appearing in a stunning dress that flaunted her slender figure. Wearing a creamy-hued frock that dazzled with gold and silver details, Jolie presented director Agnes Varda with an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, reported the Daily Mail.

“Angelina, 42, looked incredible in a beige-colored frock featuring gold and silver detailing.”

Jolie charmed the audience as she warmly hugged the director on stage. The event overflowed with stars, and Angelina made the most of her moment on stage with her charming embrace. But Jolie didn’t just strike a pose.

Angelina Jolie Dances, Dazzles In Dramatically Different Style

Taking her presentation to a new level by discarding formalities, Angelina stunned the audience by dancing on stage with the director. The presentations momentarily were put on hold (would anyone in the orchestra dare to play the traditionally rude exit music that pushes celebrities who linger off the stage?) as Agnes danced with the mom of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

It’s not easy to make a move look spontaneous at a typically carefully choreographed and rehearsed celebrity awards ceremony. But as the famous director danced with Brad Pitt’s slender ex-wife, the unusual performance seemed to charm the star-studded audience. Jolie looked happy as she swayed with Agnes in what appeared to be an inspirational little dance.

Angelina’s sparkling frock featured a thigh-high slit. Jolie flaunted her famous legs as she danced.

With her flowing cream dress’ silver and gold details catching the light, Angelina flaunted a dramatically different look than her usual loose, black Goth outfits. Jolie completed her style change with bright red lip gloss and flowing locks, pointed out the publication.

“[Angelina Jolie] was exquisitely dressed for the occasion…with an array of sequins. She wore her brunette tresses down and had bold red lipstick on.”

Agnes’ floral print dress and brightly hued scarf offered a sweet contrast to Angelina’s dramatically eye-catching style. Since releasing her first film, La Pointe Courte, in 1955, the director has enjoyed honors such as the Best Documentary at the Cannes Film Festival for her newest movie, Faces Places.

The director expressed her appreciation for her honorary Oscar, modestly admitting that she never thought that the “people of Hollywood would like my work.” She also expressed her love of making films, as demonstrated by her joy in prancing on stage with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend Selena Gomez Inspired Angelina Jolie’s New Style?

Celebrity style observers have been speculating about precisely what inspired Angelina Jolie’s dramatic change from Goth to brightly colored, shorter frocks. Pop Sugar pointed out the stunning change in the famous mom of six.

“It’s not often Angelina Jolie wears a bright color. When she does go bold, we definitely take notice.”

Recently, for example, Jolie turned heads by wearing a stunning marigold-colored dress. Rather than her usual flowing style, the frock was belted to flaunt her sender waistline. The media outlet noted that such color hues make Angelina look radiant. But is more than a desire to look her best causing Jolie’s noticeable style change?

Gossip Cop investigated reports that Angelina is getting inspiration for her new, shorter, and brighter fashions from Brad Pitt’s rumored ex Selena Gomez. Allegations have soared that Jolie is choosing styles that look like Selena’s fashion in an effort to “lure” Brad.

“[Angelina Jolie’s] outfits look eerily similar to what Selena Gomez likes to wear. Coincidence?”

And that’s the big question. Gossip Cop reported that although one report claimed that Selena and Angelina own exactly the same dress, it turns out that the two stars own similar but not identical outfits.

As the Inquisitr reported, however, there have been rumors that Brad Pitt and Selena Gomez continue to secretly enjoy a flirtation. But Gossip Cop denied that Pitt and Gomez have been flirting and that Jolie is deliberately taking her cues from Selena’s wardrobe in order to woo back Brad.

Angelina Jolie Takes Little Black Dress To New Heights, Showing Weight Loss

On Friday, Angelina Jolie’s style made headlines again. The Daily Mail reported that Jolie looked slim as she stepped out in a little black dress (LBD) for a “secret” session at the Los Angeles Times headquarters.

“Angie, who shares six kids with ex Brad Pitt, rounded out the [LBD] with a jacket and towering stilettos, elongating her already thin 5 foot 7 inches form.”

Jolie completed her look with diamond earrings, a handbag, and square sunglasses. When it came to the comments about her style, some praised Angelina for leaving her usual Goth styles in her closet.

“She looks great when she is out of those shrouds she’s been wearing,” wrote one commentator.

Others focused on Angelina’s slender figure.

“Those inflatable lips were made for wrapping around a good steak, not just for pouting. Someone drag her off to McDonalds and give her a good feed,” suggested one commentator.

Angelina Jolie’s thin figure has continued to spark concern for her health. As the Inquisitr reported, one tabloid even alleged that Jolie is “thinner than ever,” and that her weight loss is causing her friends to worry. However, the allegations that Angelina is surviving on just a few hundred calories a day and a diet that consists mainly of hot water with lemon, grapefruit, and strawberries has been debunked.

Radar Online also commented on Angelina’s choice of a little black dress.

“Too thin? Angelina Jolie looks super skinny in vampy black mini dress.”

Describing Jolie as “very thin,” the publication reported that Angelina’s choice of a mini dress made her look more leggy than usual. Jolie has been single since her split from Brad Pitt, focusing on her career and their six children.

