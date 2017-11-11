Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez’s Pastor Carl Lentz Opens Up About Their Rekindled Relationship

Justin Bieber has been doing a lot of soul searching lately. The pop star’s rekindled faith has created a lot of buzz in the media and his pastor, Carl Lentz, recently opened up about their relationship and his romance with Selena Gomez.
According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Lentz, who is the pastor at Hillsong Church in New York, admitted that he is rooting for Bieber and Gomez, just as long as they make each other better. Lentz explained how he wants Bieber to live a fulfilled life and that he hopes Gomez does the same. This doesn’t mean he endorses their roller-coaster romance, but it sounds like he isn’t opposed to it either.
Bieber and Gomez recently attended Hillsong’s services in Los Angeles together. Bieber, of course, has been vocal about his friendship with the Hillsong pastor and frequently shares photos of him on social media. In fact, their friendship is believed to have influenced Bieber’s decision to cancel his tour this past summer.
For his part, Lentz revealed that he and Bieber have been friends for a long time. The mega-church pastor met the pop star when he was only 13-years-old and considers him a part of his family. Lentz also counsels Bieber and says he is the voice of reason in Bieber’s life. Lentz is currently promoting his new book, Own the Moment, which will document his friendship with Justin Bieber.
OWN THE MOMENT! I have really enjoyed the opportunity to share about this book on so many different platforms.. @sptguy33 THE bill simmons especially, as I have been a huge fan for my entire adult life!! Being on his podcast that is available now, was awesome…we talk about my book for approx 2.3 seconds and then all things basketball and life..thank you Bill! I count it an honor to be in these situations and I value what they represent. Always challenging and I learn something valuable each time..To truly take the gospel to all streets and all places, it means we have to run our race, led by Gods voice according to His plan.. never anybody else's.."Own your lane, run your race" I was once told.. thats exactly where you can continue to find me! I pray the same for you.. #occupyallstreets #ownthemoment #linkinbio also shout out to my guy @talter for being a legend..
As far as Bieber’s romantic life is concerned, Elle UK reports that he and Gomez have rekindled their relationship. The two have been dating on-and-off since 2010, and based on recent photos, appear to have gotten back together. When the couple broke things off a few years ago, Bieber went on to date several different women while Gomez was spotted getting cozy with Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd.
LOVE these two legends…and speaking of love…A wise man named Paul once said…"Love never gives up. Love cares more for others than for self. Love doesn’t want what it doesn’t have. Love doesn’t strut, doesn’t have a swelled head, doesn’t force itself on others, isn’t always “me first,” doesn’t fly off the handle, doesn’t keep score of the sins of others, doesn’t revel when others grovel, takes pleasure in the flowering of truth, puts up with anything, trusts God always, always looks for the best, never looks back, but keeps going to the end. Love never dies." If somebody says they "love you" but you don't SEE THESE THINGS? Gaurd your heart! If you have experienced love like this? Best thing you can ever do, is share it w/ as many people as you can… another wise man named Christopher Wallace said "spread love, it's the Brooklyn way.." May it be OUR way, day by day.. #occupyallstreets #aviatorsmountup #longerthetrafficlongerthecaption
Gomez and Bieber have not confirmed their romance. An inside source, however, claims that Gomez is giving him a second chance because he was her first love. Bieber apparently holds a special place in Gomez’s heart, and she always hoped that they would eventually wind up together.
