‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby And Scott Bond After Zack Traps Them In A Storage Unit

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) find themselves in a predicament. Zack shoves them into a storage unit, locks them up and takes off alone. Abby finally admits to herself the truth that she had refused to confront her suspicions about Zack (Ryan Ashton) and continued overlooking his faults because she was driven by a desperate hope to make her latest romance work out.

Young and the Restless spoiler hint that all hope is not lost for poor Abby. After she makes it clear to Zack that she is breaking up with him, Zack tries to make her change her mind and convince her to run away with him. While the two argue, Scott arrives and tries to help Abby, but Zack loses patience and shoves Zack and Abby inside the storage unit and leaves.

Abby and Zack are shocked to find themselves trapped in the storage unit. Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Abby is horrified when she realizes how unwisely she has exposed herself to danger. She loses her composure and blames herself for ignoring the warning signs that Zack could not be trusted. But Scott bravely tries to reassure her. However, he is much more worried than he appears to be. He is likely hoping that Paul (Doug Davidson) will track them down soon enough, but meanwhile he needs to put a brave front on for Abby’s sake.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Scott also feels guilty that he did not warn Abby despite the fact he had been suspicious of Zack all the time. However, Abby tries to make him understand that it was not his fault and that she would not have believed him even if he had warned her.

During the long hours that Zack and Abby waited in the storage for help to come, they will likely connect with each other. Y&R spoilers hint that the friendship could eventually blossom into a love relationship.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that it might take a while before help comes. Victor (Eric Braeden) will likely seek Jack’s (Peter Bergman) help to find Abby. Y&R spoilers tease that Dina (Marla Adams) might offer a clue that leads to Abby and Scott’s location. Dina ran away and hid in the back of Zack’s car after she stabbed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in the arm.

After Zack stopped the car and took Abby to the storage unit, Dina got out of the car and disappeared into the night.

Although Dina is suffering serious memory lapses due to Alzheimer’s complicated by the stroke she recently suffered, she might still be able to save the day by providing clues that lead to Scott and Abby’s location.

