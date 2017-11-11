‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sparks Fly Between Trapped Scott & Abby, Trouble Ahead For Sharon’s Romance

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will find herself in a dangerous situation during the week of November 13. She has had her share of doubts regarding Zack (Ryan Ashton). Now, she realizes she should have listened to her gut instinct and stayed away from him.

According to Soap Central, Zack will make one last attempt to get Abby to see his point of view. Young and the Restless spoilers state he will suggest she should run away from him. However, Abby wants nothing to do with him and tells him that she just wants to go home.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) will try to save Abby, but things go very wrong. Zack will take control and shove them both into the storage unit together. Scott and Abby will embrace as they wonder if they will make it out of this alive.

Scott will try to reassure Abby that everything will be okay. Young and the Restless spoilers tease he will tell her that her dad will get his people on finding her. In addition, he will explain that he’s been through far worse so they will make it.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott is terrified no one will find them, but can’t voice that to Abby. He needs her to stay calm and not flip out. Scott worries that they can’t track his phone because he had no reception during his call to Paul (Doug Davidson).

Scott will feel bad that he didn’t reveal his hunch about Zack earlier. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he will explain to Abby he wanted to be entirely sure before giving her a warning.

As they wait for help to save them, Scott and Abby grow closer. They are forced to comfort their feelings for each other. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that a romance may boom and it could lead to trouble for Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott’s relationship.

Would you like to see Scott and Abby together?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]