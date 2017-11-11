What Do The Dads From ‘Teen Mom’ Do For A Living? The Answers May Surprise You

The ladies of MTV’s Teen Mom franchise certainly get the bulk of attention when comes to their earnings, but a lot of their boyfriends and husbands work equally hard for their families — and some of them don’t work at all. Here’s a quick look at the men from Teen Mom and how they earn for their loved ones.

According to In Touch Weekly, Chelsea Houska’s husband and baby daddy, Cole DeBoer, is employed in the traffic control industry. DeBoer works out of South Dakota and primarily maintains highways and roads for the state. He also just launched a new line of socks this past fall.

Speaking of fashion, Taylor McKinney just became co-owner of his own clothing line with wife Maci Bookout. Before his stint in the fashion industry, McKinney was a successful motocross racer, and Bookout is probably glad that his racing days are now behind him.

Tyler Baltierra, meanwhile, is one of the more active husbands on Teen Mom. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Baltierra loves writing and recently released his first book alongside wife Caitlynn Lowell. He also has expressed a desire to learn about social work or counseling, though it isn’t clear when he’ll pursue those dreams. The couple also recently started a clothing line Tierra Reign.

C H E C K I T ! This little dude is rockin our new @tierrareign drop tail tee & matching distressed harems! NEW COLLECTION COMING SOON! #HandmadeInDetroit #TierraReign A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Although a few of the Teen Mom men have been successful outside of the show, there are a few that have struggled to make it on their own. This includes Amber Portwood’s former romance, Gary Shirley. Shirley has tried his hand at a variety of business ventures, from cookies to condoms, but has yet to find something that really sticks. There’s also Portwood’s most recent ex, Matt Baier, who previously worked as a radio host with the nickname “The Mattress.” Prior to their breakup, Baier started flipping houses on the side.

Just sold my home made apple pie for $30 A post shared by Gary Shirley (@itsgarytime) on Aug 1, 2013 at 1:35pm PDT

Jo Rivera is probably the worst when it comes to working men on the show. Kailyn Lowry’s ex is not shy about the fact that he doesn’t have a job and simply lives off whatever he makes from the show. That said, he also claims that he is an aspiring rapper, so perhaps someday he’ll make it big and become the breadwinner for the family.

Early birthday shenanigans with my two favorite ladies! Thank you so much Mom and @veeautifyme ???? A post shared by Jo Rivera (@thejorivera) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

The Teen Mom 2 finale special airs Monday night on MTV. Teen Mom OG returns with brand new episodes on November 27.

[Featured Image by Corey Simms/Twitter]