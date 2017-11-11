Poll: Donald Trump Down Double-Digits To Any Democrat In 2020

A new national poll finds President Donald Trump trailing a hypothetical Democratic candidate by double-digits looking ahead to the 2020 presidential election.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll finds Trump trailing any Democrat 46 percent to 36 percent.

One year into his first term in office, pollsters also found another 18 percent of respondents indicated they are undecided if they would support any Trump reelection effort.

While 84 percent of Democratic respondents said they would support a candidate from their own party, only 74 percent of Republicans expressed unwavering support for Trump. Among independent voters, the gap is also 10 percent, with 40 percent of independents agreeing they would support the Democratic candidate, compared with 30 percent expressing an affinity for the GOP candidate.

News of the GOP’s shaky standing with voters comes just days after Republicans suffered defeats in gubernatorial elections across the country, including Virginia and New Jersey.

A recent Pew Research Center poll also found Trump’s approvals now at just 34 percent, with most Americans expressing little confidence in his ability to effectively work with Congress or manage the executive branch of government.

Overall, researchers found 59 percent of voters now disapprove of Trump’s job performance in the White House.

With the poll being conducted during the final week of October from among 1,504 voters, pollsters also noted that Trump’s approval rating is now lower than it was in June or February, junctures when the poll was also taken and the president’s average stood at 39 percent.

Overall, 51 percent of voters now agree they strongly disapprove of Trump’s job performance, compared to just 25 percent who strongly approve.

With Trump now still abroad on the longest foreign trip of his administration, six out of 10 voters also indicated they are not strongly confident in his ability to handle an international crisis. In addition, a staggering 59 percent of respondents agreed they have little to no confidence in the president’s ability to handle the growing North Korea crisis.

With the Trump administration and the GOP now aggressively pushing a massive tax plan, only 30 percent of those polled expressed confidence that “significant progress” will be made in reducing the federal deficit over the next five years.

Dissention with Trump’s job performance cuts across racial lines, with 87 percent of blacks, 72 percent of Hispanics, and 51 percent of whites disapproving of his job performance.

Meanwhile, a recent poll based on the averages of 10 national surveys found that Trump’s approval rating has fallen to a putrid 37.1 percent.

[Featured Image by Thomas Peter/Getty Images]