‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Superfan Lance Bass Reveals Why He Refuses To Do The Celebrity Edition Of The Show

Celebrity Big Brother can count at least one franchise superfan out of the competition. The first-ever U.S. celebrity-themed spinoff of CBS’s long-running summertime reality competition will not include self-proclaimed “biggest Big Brother” superfan Lance Bass. And it’s for one supersized reason.

“I’m not doing it,” Bass told Entertainment Tonight when asked about Celebrity Big Brother.

“I am the biggest Big Brother fan ever. I want to play this game so badly, but it’s just, I’m not going to be in a house that long and not get paid $10 million. So, if you wanna pay me $10 million, I’m in!”

Lance Bass’ pitch for a $10 million paycheck will likely fall on deaf ears. According to TV Guide, even Big Brother host Julie Chen was told that she will have to take a pay cut to host this winter’s celebrity edition of Big Brother. Chen, who is married to CBS head honcho Les Moonves, is taking one for the team as she hosts Celebrity Big Brother.

Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere in early 2018, but there has been no official casting announcement. While there are rumors that CBS is trying to sign reality star Blac Chyna to the show, Bass is hoping to see some A-listers on the show. Or at least D-listers.

“I would love to see Kathy Griffin, for multiple reasons,” Bass told ET. “I think she would just be great television, and she loves the game. AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, another big Big Brother fan. I like to see fans in the house. And, our girl, Fortune Feimster, would be really great in the house.”

Bass also admitted he tried to talk his good friend Lisa Vanderpump into doing Celebrity Big Brother, but it was no go for the busy Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Earlier this year, Lance Bass appeared on the daytime chatfest The Real, where he revealed that while he loves Big Brother and would “dream” to be in that house, he doesn’t want to be filmed 24/7. Of course, that’s the entire premise of Big Brother.

While Lance Bass claims to be the biggest Big Brother celebrity superfan, he could have some competition for the title. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is a well-known fan of the CBS franchise and has even gone on record as saying he would love to participate in a celebrity version of Big Brother. Harris even made a cameo on Big Brother’s all-stars season—and it’s safe to assume he didn’t get $10 million to do it.

Celebrity Big Brother will air on CBS in early 2018.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association]