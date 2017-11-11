Angelina Jolie ‘Thinner Than Ever’ Amid Brad Pitt Split As Pals Fear She Overdid Revenge Body Weight Loss?

Angelina Jolie repeatedly has attracted attention for her weight loss in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. While caring for their six kids (Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) and returning to her film career, Angelina is earning descriptions such as “shockingly skinny” and “skeletal” from the media and fans.

According to a new report, Jolie’s friends are now worried about her health as a result of Angelina’s extreme weight loss. Did Jolie go too far in attempting to achieve a revenge body after her split from Brad Pitt? Hollywood Life reported on Angelina’s alleged revenge body efforts.

“[Angelina Jolie is] all about revenge dressing to make Brad Pitt see what he’s missing.”

The media outlet pointed out that Jolie has been swapping her usual “flowing dresses and jeans” for “short skirts” that flaunt her revenge body. Moreover, Angelina’s outfits are earning comparisons to Selena Gomez’s style.

One choice in particular attracted attention. Selena stepped out in a sleeveless sweater shell looking like she was ready for fall. Angelina was seen wearing exactly the same sweater shell, but it was even shorter. Jolie’s outfit added to the rumors that Brad Pitt’s ex is aiming for revenge dressing by wearing Gomez’s styles.

Angelina Jolie Flaunts Weight Loss In Styles Like Selena Gomez

As the Inquisitr reported, Brad Pitt and Selena Gomez reportedly have enjoyed secret meetings for several years, and Jolie’s decision to wear fashions that are mirror images of Selena’s style has drawn attention. Angelina’s shorter styles have revealed her weight loss. Is Brad taking notice of Angelina’s revenge body and style?

Although it’s not known how Brad Pitt feels about seeing Angelina Jolie in duplicates of Selena Gomez’s attire, Jolie’s friends are reported to be worried about her health and weight loss. One report described Angelina as thinner than ever, an allegation investigated by Gossip Cop.

“Shrinking Angie: Thinner Than Ever!”

The story claimed that Jolie is now at her lowest weight in her adult life after her split from Brad Pitt. The publication quoted an insider’s claims that Angelina has immersed herself in her work. The combination of work and caring for six children has allegedly caused Jolie to eat minimal calories.

Angelina Jolie Diet Rumors: Overdoes Revenge Body Weight Loss?

The source claimed that Angelina is so busy that she forgets to eat, frequently consuming “just a few hundred calories a day.” The insider also described Jolie’s alleged diet, which reportedly consists just of hot water with lemon, grapefruit, and strawberries. The source expressed concern for Angelina’s nutritional intake.

“She smokes to cut down her appetite. I doubt she’s getting enough nutrients.”

Consequently, Jolie’s friends are reportedly worried about her health. The insider described Angelina as a “beautiful woman” who needs to “gain a few pounds.”

Gossip Cop pointed out that Jolie has been candid about her health issues and stressful year in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. However, Angelina is not “barely eating” and her closest pals do not fear for her health, according to a source who Gossip Cop described as a “mutual pal of ours and the actress.”

A related inaccurate story published in tabloids recently included false allegations that Jolie’s friends are afraid that she is struggling with a “cancer crisis.” Gossip Cop also noted that tabloids have repeatedly alleged that Angelina is “dying.” All of those reports are false.

