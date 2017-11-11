‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sal Stowers On Lani’s Devastation, Abe’s Intense Rage Scares His Daughter

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 13 reveal that Lani Price will be devastated over the shooting. Both the detective and the victim are close to her. One is her boyfriend and partner, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). The young man who was shot is her half-brother, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Sal Stowers discussed the storyline. The actress explained that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is going to have intense rage. It will be so extreme that it actually scares her.

Even though Lani Price knows that the shooting was not intentional, that doesn’t make it any easier for her. While everyone else in Salem will side with one or the other, Lani will be conflicted. She is devastated by the tragic event. The actress explained that both JJ and Theo are in pain and it is tearing her up inside.

“Lani is devastated. The man that she is in love with has shot her brother. Obviously, Lani knows that it wasn’t intentional. But at the same time, Lani is torn. It’s her little brother, who she loves so much. She sees both of them suffering and it’s heartbreaking for her.”

Making the issue even more complicated is Lani and Theo’s father, Abe Carver. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal he will be furious from the second he hears about the incident. Once JJ reveals that he’s the shooter, the mayor won’t give him a chance to explain. He immediately rips into the detective. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will get in between the men and take JJ to the police station. An investigation will be launched.

Soon, everyone in Salem hears about what happened. Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie Horton (Susan Seaforth Hayes) are worried. They tell Theo’s girlfriend, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), who ends up fainting. People begin arriving at the hospital. Abe, Lani, and Claire each get a few minutes alone with Theo before surgery, who remains unconscious.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Abe wants the people responsible to pay. He doesn’t just blame JJ Deveraux, though. He also holds the DiMera family accountable. He never wanted his son involved with them. Abe knew something bad would happen if Theo kept working with the DiMeras.

Being a detective, Lani is tough and has seen her share of angry people. However, her father is in a rage. The intensity of his fury is so high that Lani is shaken.

“Lani is scared seeing her father so angry. She’s also in complete shock. There are so many emotions that she is feeling.”

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani will try to defend JJ to the mayor. However, it sounds like he could have his mind made up. It is teased that this storyline will last for several months. Families will fight each other, Salem residents will go to war, and everyone will choose sides. Then, there is Lani, who understands that it is a complex situation. She just wants to support everyone involved, even if they are on different sides. However, that is easier said than done.

“Lani tries to help her father see that JJ was doing his job and that what happened was completely unintentional. She is trying to be there for all three of the men in her life.”

What do you think is going to happen with JJ, Theo, Abe, and Lani on Days of our Lives?

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]